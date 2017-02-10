Brandon McNulty's Diamondback Serios TT bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 6 Brandon McNulty's rally Cycling team issue Diamondback Serios TT bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 6 McNulty uses the SRAM Red 22 crankset with a 55-tooth time trial ring. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 6 The SRAM eTap rear derailleur works with a SRAM X-Glide 1190 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 6 McNulty's Serios features a HED Stinger 9 on the front (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 6 McNulty's uses the Speedplay Zero Aero pedals to hook up to his bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 6 The sturdy aero seat post on McNulty's Diamondback Serios (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)

Reigning junior time trial world champion Brandon McNulty opted for an unconventional entrance into his post-Junior cycling career by choosing to race with US Continental team Rally Cycling rather than an established development team. The 18-year-old from Arizona was one of the hottest prospects coming out of the 2016 season after he won the World Championships time trial in Doha, Qatar, and was the top American in the junior road race, finishing 16th.

McNulty will start his 2017 season with Rally this month in Europe when the team travels across the Atlantic for a handful of UCI races, including the Vuelta a Murcia, the Volta ao Algarve and the Volta ao Alentejo, where he'll have a new machine to test his time trial skills against some of the best pro riders in the world.

McNulty's team-issue Diamondback Serios is outfitted with SRAM eTap shifting and SRAM Red components. HED wheels and bars help connect McNulty to his bike and to the road, as do his Speedplay Zero Aero pedals. Kenda supplies the tubular tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at McNulty's Diamondback Serios TT bike.

Frame: Diamondback Serios

Fork: Diamondback

Headset: FSA

Stem: Length Diamondback Serios

Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar

Tape: N/A

Front brake: Tekro direct mount

Rear brake: Tekro direct mount

Brake levers: Hed Corsair

Front derailleur: SRAM eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM eTap

Shift levers: SRAM eTap TT

Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28

Chain: SRAM RED 22

Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 55-tooth Time trail ring

Bottom Bracket: SRAM

Pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero

Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, Stinger 9 - Front

Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Saddle: Bontager Inform TT

Seatpost: Diamondback Serios

Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon

Computer: Lezyne

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.80m

Rider's weight: 150 lbs

Saddle height from BB: 800.5mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 61 cm

Total bicycle weight: 19.2 lbs