Brandon McNulty's Diamondback Serios TT bike - Gallery

Junior World Champion's Rally Cycling team machine

Image 1 of 6

Brandon McNulty's rally Cycling team issue Diamondback Serios TT bike

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)
Image 2 of 6

McNulty uses the SRAM Red 22 crankset with a 55-tooth time trial ring.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)
Image 3 of 6

The SRAM eTap rear derailleur works with a SRAM X-Glide 1190 11-28 cassette

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)
Image 4 of 6

McNulty's Serios features a HED Stinger 9 on the front

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)
Image 5 of 6

McNulty's uses the Speedplay Zero Aero pedals to hook up to his bike.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)
Image 6 of 6

The sturdy aero seat post on McNulty's Diamondback Serios

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)

Reigning junior time trial world champion Brandon McNulty opted for an unconventional entrance into his post-Junior cycling career by choosing to race with US Continental team Rally Cycling rather than an established development team. The 18-year-old from Arizona was one of the hottest prospects coming out of the 2016 season after he won the World Championships time trial in Doha, Qatar, and was the top American in the junior road race, finishing 16th.

McNulty will start his 2017 season with Rally this month in Europe when the team travels across the Atlantic for a handful of UCI races, including the Vuelta a Murcia, the Volta ao Algarve and the Volta ao Alentejo, where he'll have a new machine to test his time trial skills against some of the best pro riders in the world. 

McNulty's team-issue Diamondback Serios is outfitted with SRAM eTap shifting and SRAM Red components. HED wheels and bars help connect McNulty to his bike and to the road, as do his Speedplay Zero Aero pedals. Kenda supplies the tubular tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at McNulty's Diamondback Serios TT bike.

Frame: Diamondback Serios
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: Length Diamondback Serios
Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar
Tape: N/A
Front brake: Tekro direct mount
Rear brake: Tekro direct mount
Brake levers: Hed Corsair
Front derailleur: SRAM eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM eTap
Shift levers: SRAM eTap TT
Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 55-tooth Time trail ring
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero
Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, Stinger 9 - Front
Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Saddle: Bontager Inform TT
Seatpost: Diamondback Serios
Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon
Computer: Lezyne

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.80m
Rider's weight: 150 lbs
Saddle height from BB: 800.5mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 61 cm
Total bicycle weight: 19.2 lbs