Amgen Tour of California stage 5 time trial start order
Wilson Marentes first rider off at 1:00pm PDT
|1
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|13:00:00
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|13:01:00
|3
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|13:02:00
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|13:03:00
|5
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:04:00
|6
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:05:00
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:06:00
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|13:07:00
|9
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|13:08:00
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|13:09:00
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|13:10:00
|12
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13:11:00
|13
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:12:00
|14
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:13:00
|15
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:14:00
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:15:00
|17
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:16:00
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|13:17:00
|19
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13:18:00
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13:19:00
|21
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:20:00
|22
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13:21:00
|23
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:22:00
|24
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:23:00
|25
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|13:24:00
|26
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:25:00
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:26:00
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:27:00
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:28:00
|30
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|13:29:00
|31
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:30:00
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:31:00
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:32:00
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|13:33:00
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:34:00
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:35:00
|37
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|13:36:00
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13:37:00
|39
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:38:00
|40
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13:39:00
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|13:40:00
|42
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:41:00
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:42:00
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:43:00
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:44:00
|46
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:45:00
|47
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:46:00
|48
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:47:00
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|13:48:00
|50
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|13:49:00
|51
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13:50:00
|52
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:51:00
|53
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|13:52:00
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|13:53:00
|55
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|13:54:00
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:55:00
|57
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|13:56:00
|58
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13:57:00
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13:58:00
|60
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:59:00
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:00:00
|62
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:01:00
|63
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:02:00
|64
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14:03:00
|65
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:04:00
|66
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14:05:00
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:06:00
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:07:00
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:08:00
|70
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|14:09:00
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14:10:00
|72
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|14:11:00
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14:12:00
|74
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:13:00
|75
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|14:14:00
|76
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:15:00
|77
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:16:00
|78
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:17:00
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:18:00
|80
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:19:00
|81
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14:20:00
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14:21:00
|83
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:22:00
|84
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:23:00
|85
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:24:00
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:25:00
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:26:00
|88
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:27:00
|89
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|14:28:00
|90
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14:29:00
|91
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:30:00
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14:31:00
|93
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:32:00
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14:33:00
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:34:00
|96
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14:35:00
|97
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|14:36:00
|98
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14:37:00
|99
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:38:00
|100
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:39:00
|101
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:40:00
|102
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:41:00
|103
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14:42:00
|104
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:44:00
|105
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14:46:00
|106
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:48:00
|107
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:50:00
|108
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:52:00
|109
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14:54:00
|110
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:56:00
|111
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:58:00
|112
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|15:00:00
|113
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|15:02:00
|114
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|15:04:00
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15:06:00
|116
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15:08:00
|117
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|15:10:00
|118
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:12:00
