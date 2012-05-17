Trending

Amgen Tour of California stage 5 time trial start order

Wilson Marentes first rider off at 1:00pm PDT

1Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes13:00:00
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano13:01:00
3Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy13:02:00
4Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes13:03:00
5Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:04:00
6Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1013:05:00
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:06:00
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling13:07:00
9Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes13:08:00
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda13:09:00
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy13:10:00
12Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:11:00
13Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:12:00
14Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:13:00
15Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:14:00
16Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:15:00
17Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:16:00
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda13:17:00
19Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano13:18:00
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:19:00
21Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:20:00
22Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:21:00
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1013:22:00
24Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:23:00
25Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling13:24:00
26David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1013:25:00
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:26:00
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale13:27:00
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:28:00
30Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy13:29:00
31Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:30:00
32Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan13:31:00
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1013:32:00
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano13:33:00
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13:34:00
36Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan13:35:00
37Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes13:36:00
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:37:00
39Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:38:00
40Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team13:39:00
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda13:40:00
42Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:41:00
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:42:00
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13:43:00
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:44:00
46Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale13:45:00
47Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:46:00
48Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:47:00
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano13:48:00
50Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling13:49:00
51Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team13:50:00
52Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1013:51:00
53Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes13:52:00
54Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1013:53:00
55Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano13:54:00
56Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan13:55:00
57Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano13:56:00
58Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team13:57:00
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano13:58:00
60Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies13:59:00
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:00:00
62Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14:01:00
63Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:02:00
64Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies14:03:00
65Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale14:04:00
66Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team14:05:00
67George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan14:06:00
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:07:00
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:08:00
70Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling14:09:00
71Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team14:10:00
72Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy14:11:00
73Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team14:12:00
74Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:13:00
75Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy14:14:00
76Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:15:00
77Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:16:00
78Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:17:00
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:18:00
80Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:19:00
81David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda14:20:00
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14:21:00
83Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:22:00
84Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:23:00
85Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C1014:24:00
86Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team14:25:00
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:26:00
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale14:27:00
89Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes14:28:00
90Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14:29:00
91Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1014:30:00
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14:31:00
93Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:32:00
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14:33:00
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:34:00
96Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda14:35:00
97Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes14:36:00
98Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda14:37:00
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team14:38:00
100Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14:39:00
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14:40:00
102Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan14:41:00
103Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano14:42:00
104Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:44:00
105Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team14:46:00
106George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team14:48:00
107Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:50:00
108Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team14:52:00
109Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team14:54:00
110Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:56:00
111Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:58:00
112Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan15:00:00
113Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling15:02:00
114Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy15:04:00
115Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15:06:00
116Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15:08:00
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda15:10:00
118Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15:12:00