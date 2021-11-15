Altura offers innovative range of cycling commuter jackets

As the days get colder and shorter, being comfortable and safe on your bike commute becomes more critical. A commuting jacket should keep you warm yet still remain breathable so you don’t get hot and sweaty. It’s also important to be visible to other cyclists and motorists on the road.

Luckily, Altura has blended all of these elements into their latest range of commuting jackets.

At the top of the range is the Altura Nightvision Electron, which features a built-in Scilif Sunfibre lighting system to brighten up the night or early morning. The jacket, available in both men’s and women’s cuts, offers 10k waterproofing and breathability ratings. A fleece lining will keep you nice and warm while zipped chest and hand pockets allow you to safely transport belongings.

In addition to the lighting system, the Nightvision Electron also features reflective panels and a stowaway hood. The rechargeable battery pack for the lighting system is easily removable so there’s no need to worry about damaging it in the wash.

While the Nightvision electron is great for those that anticipate riding in the dark often, Altura’s Nightvision Zephyr Stretch offers technical performance in a more casual package. Using a waterproof softshell fabric, the Zephyr looks good both on and off the bike. Large patches of reflective material help you remain visible on the road or path.

Taped seams keep the water out, while underarm and back panel vents allow air to circulate. As requested by riders, the women’s version of the Zephyr features a longer cut that complements modern styles. The men’s version uses a standard cut with a longer rear section.

For insulated comfort and a casual look that could easily double as an everyday off-the-bike jacket, the Altura Twister has you covered. A 9.95 Tog rating keeps you cozy and a ripstop outer with water repellent material adds durability and security from the elements.

Reflective detailing also helps you stay visible in low-light conditions. Like the Zephyr, the Twister also features a longer cut in the women’s version.