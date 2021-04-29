Aerodynamics and Efficiency the Standout Features of the Latest Men’s Road Cycling Kit presented by rh+

The Black Mamba outfit, Speed jersey, and Logo Bibshort are the latest in rh+’s high-performance line-up by Zero Industry, and built with rh+’s technological DNA fabric. At its core, rh+’s kits are Italian-styled and designed for aerodynamic speed and efficiency. The Black Mamba outfit is rh+’s top of the range look, with the Speed Jersey+Logo Bibshort following close behind, and both kits being carefully crafted using the latest aerodynamic technology.

The Black Mamba AirX Jersey is built using Dry Aero Tech fabric, inspired by snake skin and its use of the Magnus effect – dimples in the fabric keep airflow close to the cyclist’s body, significantly reducing air resistance at high speed. The Dry Aero Tech fabric is cleverly placed where the rider experiences the greatest impact with the air, and uses the same dimples as the surface of a golf ball. Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch panels make the jersey both light and aerodynamic, with high breathability and fast-drying features to make for a fresh and comfortable fit with ideal thermoregulation.

Completing the Black Mamba outfit is the Black Mamba AirX Bibshorts, a comfortable offering engineered for speed, comfort, and performance on long endurance rides. The Biomorphic DrySkin woven fabric is a benchmark for lightness, breathability, and fast-drying, with its unique elasticity ensuring full muscle support and a soothing compression effect that maintains vascularization and oxygen flow to the muscles during exercise.

The Air XTRM Dual Pad is the standout feature of the Black Mamba AirX Bibshorts, developed by Powerlogic lab, and made with two different layers to avoid skin abrasion or irritation and to significantly increase comfort and breathability. This Pad radically changes the concept of traditional seat pads, setting a new standard for comfort and breathability in high-performance bib shorts. Developed in Italy following rh+’s precise technical requirements, the Pad is composed of two distinct elements: closest to the rider’s skin is a highly elastic, pre-shaped comfort layer with microfiber mesh that is highly breathable and offers excellent moisture management. The inner layer also holds antimicrobial properties from its carbon fibre filaments, stitched into the bib shorts with a variable thickness foam (up to 10mm) and a 120kg/m3 density which offers comfort, support, and vibration dampening, perfect for long endurance rides.

The external pad layer in 3D Airmesh is highly abrasion resistant and moves independently of the inner pad of the Air XTRM. This separation of movement forms an exceptionally comfortable pad and virtually eliminates the possibility of skin abrasion or irritation from the pad. The inner pad layer is perforated with a micro-sliced structure that activates airflow and increases breathability while riding – all of these elements combine to make the Black Mamba AirX Bibshorts the top of the line performance bib short, built for performance and comfort for all endurance cyclists.

Just a half-step down from the Black Mamba outfit, the Speed Jersey is engineered for speed and aerodynamic efficiency. From the seamless neck to the raw cut sleeves glued for the best fit, the jersey is fast and light and made with Morphic Ultra-Light 4Way Stretch fabric. The jersey’s side inserts are made from Morphic Dry Tech 4Way Stretch technology, further increasing breathability and perfect shaping to the body. The contrast zip adds an aggressive detail to the design, while the four pockets and reflex details make the Speed Jersey a complete aerodynamic package.

The final piece in this line-up, the Logo Bibshort, represents a further evolution on an already perfect bib short – The new Logo Bibshort is lighter, more comfortable, and fully equipped with rh+’s latest technology, including the Summus pad by Elastic Interface. Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabrics and even more breathable and comfortable than previous bib short editions, while also maintaining a light and optimal compression rate on the muscles of the leg. The new leg gripper on the Logo Bibshort is 7cm high and perforated to be breathable even on the hottest days, and complete with anti-slip inner silicone for the best fit during the ride.

In the Black Mamba outfit, Speed Jersey, and Logo Bibshort, rh+ has achieved a new level of high performance and technical ability in these most recent creations. Built for endurance enthusiasts, the aerodynamic fit of each piece will help you ride faster for longer, on every single training ride. Not only a fast look, the rh+ collection offers an aerodynamic advantage with energy-saving technology built into each part of the fabric. The latest rh+ collection is perfect for endurance riders looking to save energy while also riding faster, all day, every day.

Ride faster, ride longer.