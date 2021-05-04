Enter this survey and help cycling change for the better

No matter if you're a serious road racer, marathon mountain biker, Monday morning commuter or spend your days pedalling nowhere on the indoor trainer, we want to hear from you.

We'd like to invite you to share your opinions in a short survey, to shed light on the cycling market in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The cycling landscape has changed more than ever over the past 12 months, and by partaking in this survey, you can help shape the future of the industry.

We're all aware that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cycling has seen a boom in popularity and the market has transformed enormously. As a result of enforced work-from-home measures for vast swathes of employees, roads are now quieter from a lack of commuting and, as a result, they are a safer, more enjoyable place to be for those of us on two wheels.

Furthermore, as social distancing recommendations have resulted in an avoidance of public transport, those who still need to commute to a place of work have turned to the bicycle as a means of transport - a trend which has been further boosted by the development of the eBike. Meanwhile, enforced lockdowns meant that millions turned to the already-growing discipline of indoor cycling, using turbo trainers and software such as Zwift to get their social or competitive fix.

(Image credit: Wilier)

By completing this survey and sharing your opinions, you will help us to quantify these changes and affect the decisions made by the cycling industry for the better, so we'd love to hear what you really think about key bike brands, your preferred riding habits, and what separates good bikes from bad.

The survey will take around five minutes to complete, and can be found at the links below.

Cyclists:

https://app.surfthemarket.com/extsurvey.php?h=ae76fe10e367dc0667a632fd98710dee&ln=2&can=7

Non-cyclists:

https://app.surfthemarket.com/extsurvey.php?h=57cc0f4e208e66214b3fda9cecd93ab8&ln=2&can=6