Zero RH+ Black Mamba Project: ride faster, ride longer!

Aimed at making you ride faster for longer, the Black Mamba Projects, produced by rh+, provides the latest aerodynamic advantage whilst also giving you the comfort for those long days in the saddle.

In preparation for those long summer rides, the Black Mamba AirX jersey and bib shorts uses its aerodynamic advantage to save you vital energy whatever the speed you travel.

With its black aggressive look, the clothing has a typically Italian feel to make you the envy of group rides while also giving you the edge over competitors and friends alike. Meanwhile, the Air XTRM Dual Pad sets a new standard for comfort and breathability to make your ride a fast but also comfortable one.

(Image credit: rh+)

The brand rh+ has technology advances in its DNA while keeping an essential style and design which is typically Italian. The Black Mamba AirX jersey uses the new Dry Aero-Tech SnakeSkin fabric with the dimpled surface of a golf ball to have the greatest impact on the air and is cleverly placed to have maximum effect.

(Image credit: rh+)

Known as the Magnus Effect, at high speed the turbulences generated by dimples keep the airflow close to the rider’s body, significantly reducing air resistance.

The technology is one used by the World Tour teams and now you can have the same advantage while out riding alone, in group rides and in races.

(Image credit: rh+)

While having the best in aerodynamic technology, the Black Mamba Project jersey by rh+ is also high in comfort for those hot summer days. The product uses the Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch panels, a new fabric with high breathability and fast-drying features. The fabric makes for a very light jersey which is also fresh and comfortable for the best thermoregulation.

(Image credit: rh+)

Using the same ideas, the Black Mamba bib shorts are light and engineered to offer the best comfort on longer rides. Using the Biomorphic DrySkin woven fabric, the shorts, like the jersey, provide a benchmark for lightness and breathability while also being fast drying.

A unique elasticity ensures full muscle support is guaranteed, at the same time, a good compression effect maintains the right vascularization and the best muscle oxygen supplement.

Meanwhile, the bib shorts are equipped with the new Air XTRM Dual Pad, which has been developed by Powerlogic Lab. The pad is made with two different layers avoiding any possibility of skin abrasion or irritation while also significantly increasing comfort and breathability.

(Image credit: rh+)

Providing the comfort to ride for miles, the bib shorts’ revolutionary Air XTRM Dual Pad has changed the concept of traditional seating pads and has set a new standard for comfort and breathability.

Developed in Italy to meet rh+’s precise requirements, the pad has two elements that have specific characteristics. A pre-shaped comfort layer closest to the rider’s skin is made of microfiber mesh which is highly breathable and offers excellent moisture management as well as antimicrobial properties from the carbon fibre filaments.

Secondly, stitched into the bib shorts, the comfort layer has a variable thickness foam (up to 10mm) which offers comfort, support and vibration dampening.

The advantage of the new Air XTRM Dual Pad is that the inner pad stays in contact with the skin while any possible movement occurs between the two layers rather than between the pad and the body.

The external pad layer in 3d Airmesh is also highly abrasion-resistant. These elements combine to offer exceptional comfort and to virtually eliminate the possibility for skin abrasion or irritation from the pad.

The inner pad layer is perforated with a ‘dynamic’ structure which is micro sliced for active airflow and increased breathability while riding to further improve moisture wicking.