Win a year's supply of Monster Hydro drink and a custom fridge

As the Vuelta a España heads for the high mountains and the battle for the leader’s red jersey heats up to full intensity, Monster Hydro is offering you the chance to win a year’s supply of Hydro drink and a custom fridge to keep it cool for your own full-gas workouts.

As used by the Elevate KHS Pro Cycling and Arapahoe–Hincapie Racing bike teams, and athletes Phil Gaimon, Stephen Hyde and Rahsaan Bahati, Monster Hydro is water-based and contains caffeine, sodium/potassium, and B vitamins. Available in six flavors, with zero sugar/calorie SKU also available, it’s the ideal fuel for shorter criteriums and the last hour of races.

Available at most convenience stores and gyms, Monster Hydro – loaded with energy, electrolytes and B-vitamins - is the perfect way to keep your inner beast raring to go.

Terms and conditions

By taking part in this prize draw, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules here. Entries must be submitted via the official competition form by 11:59pm Eastern time on 9/18/19. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all residents of the US (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or in any other U.S. territories or possessions) that are 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and the Sponsor. Entries limited to one per individual. The winner will be drawn at random from all valid entries received and shall be notified by email or telephone within one month of the closing date. Future and/or the Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. For full terms and conditions, please visit http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.