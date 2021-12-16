Why you should choose BKOOL for your indoor training sessions this winter?

BKOOL offers the most complete and realistic virtual cycling simulator we’ve ever seen. Offering a unique training experience that includes millions of real-world cycling routes, custom workouts, and POV videos, BKOOL is one of the most versatile training apps on the market. The app hosts group rides and events with professional riders including Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita or the Deceuninck-QuickStep team; and on top of that, this year they are hosting the official Virtual Giro d’Italia.

On the BKOOL app, you’ll get access to hundreds of workouts, group rides, instructor-led classes, training routes, and more – and you can try it all free for 30 days. Here’s what the BKOOL indoor training app has to offer.

Versatile indoor training app

BKOOL is much more than an impressive real-life cycling simulator – bringing the thrill of outdoor riding indoors, the app includes real live routes and POV footage from millions of routes around the world. Users can upload their own routes using GPX file, and even share their ride footage on the BKOOL app uploading their own video routes. There are also racing leagues, multiplayer challenges, and group rides with BKOOL ambassadors including multi-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL is compatible with all the most popular smart trainers and smart bikes, and the app is available for download on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Once you start riding, BKOOL gives you three viewing options: 3D, video, or map. 3D views are the most like a cycling game simulator, as you’ll be surrounded by virtual avatars on the streets of Italy, France, or wherever you are in the world. Video view puts you in the POV of a real live cyclist as they traverse the terrain of any route in the world. Taken from an on-bike camera, the video view is like no other. The final option is the simplified map view which shows you as an arrow from above as you move along and across the route map.

BKOOL app is totally compatible with Strava and Garmin Connect so you can upload your BKOOL sessions to your different social profiles and share them with your community.

BKOOL also offers Fitness classes led by professional instructors, the ability to create your own custom workouts, and adapt your training experience to your unique goals.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

Velodromes, racing, and group rides

BKOOL is the only indoor training app with velodrome cycling simulation. You can compete on some of the most famous tracks in the world including the London velodrome, the Valencia Velodrome, and the Galapagar Velodrome in Madrid. You won’t just be riding around either – you’ll be able to compete in the individual pursuit, team pursuit, Keirin, strategy, and sprints. As the official partner series of the UCI Track Champions League, BKOOL is able to create the most realistic velodrome cycling experience.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

The velodrome and Virtual Giro d’Italia – more on that below – are just a few of the challenges and group rides that you will find on BKOOL. You can even find professional riders on BKOOL including Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita, Oscar Freire, or the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, who lead group rides and events with thousands of other BKOOL users around the world.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL has an impressive library of indoor cycling workouts written by professional coaches, specifically designed to improve cycling performance and overall fitness. Users can also create their own custom workouts using the BKOOL “Workouts Creator,” too, and you can find more information about BKOOL workouts on their website . Moreover, BKOOL gives you the possibility of bringing your workouts sessions from Training Peaks and complete them into the BKOOL simulator.

30-day free trial to new members

BKOOL costs just 9.99 €/month, but right now the app is offering a 30-day free trial for new members. Available for free on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, a BKOOL subscription is also available at a discount for 96 €/year.

BKOOL Fitness

BKOOL Fitness is a grouping of instructor-led training sessions designed for aspects of overall fitness that will help you reach your fitness goals. On BKOOL Fitness, you’ll get unlimited access to hundreds of indoor cycling sessions led by expert trainers, and the ability to sync with Google Fit and Health (iOS) apps. On the BKOOL website, you can find step-by-step instructions for downloading the app, pairing your devices, and completing your first workout.

Giro d’Italia Virtual

In collaboration with RCS Sport, BKOOL is hosting the Giro d’Italia Virtual from 15th October 2021 to May 2022. The event is a non-competitive cycling event for riders of all abilities, using new HD video + 3D technology to make you feel like a professional cyclist. BKOOL overlaps virtual cycling avatars with real live video from the real stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021, offering exclusive content and a points-based competitions where every rider is eligible to win a number of impressive prizes.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

Giro stages and prizes

Riders who complete the four stages of Grande Partenza – Parte 1, the first big round of the event, will be entered into the prize draw and get a 50% discount on upcoming events. To get started, all you need to do is download the BKOOL app, link your devices, and sign up for the Virtual Giro d’Italia!

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL users can ride the Virtual Giro d’Italia at any time, and complete the stages as many times as you’d like. Rankings are available for the best time completing each stage, although the overall standings don’t factor into your ability to win prizes – it’s all about completing the stages. You can also gain points for the prize entries by signing up, finishing stages, completing rounds (groups of stages), and earning double points for completing the final round – the Grande Arrivo in May.

And now for the list of prizes. By competing in the Grande Partenza – Parte 1, you could be eligible to win one of the Giro d’Italia official jerseys, vouchers for BKOOL Premium, hospitality for two people at the Giro d’Italia 2022, hospitality for two people at Strade Bianche next edition, hospitality for two people at Milano-Sanremo 2022, and a Giro d’Italia merchandising pack which includes a T-shirt, bag, and hat. Now get out there and start riding!

