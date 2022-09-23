Wahoo’s KICKR smart trainers bring the open road indoors

We all love taking our bikes on the open road but at-home training sessions should also be part of any cyclist’s weekly regime. Building up the miles indoors allows you to make more efficient use of your time in the saddle, helping you to complete your workouts without having to contend with annoying distractions such as bad weather, inconsiderate motorists or a misbehaving groupset. You can also focus your effort over a set duration of time, a level of control that’s only going to make you a better rider – indoors and out.

The innovative Wahoo Ecosystem allows you to custom-build the perfect indoor set-up for your cycling needs. Wahoo has everything you need to translate home training into serious gains on the road, making it an essential part of your weekly training schedule.

It’s now 10 years since Wahoo transformed indoor cycling forever with the Wahoo KICKR, its first connected smart trainer. Over the subsequent decade, the Wahoo Ecosystem has continued to evolve, and the latest exciting products in the range are the sixth version of the KICKR smart trainer and the second iteration of the KICKR BIKE smart bike.

Mixing market-leading hardware with state-of-the-art software powered by in-depth sports science, Wahoo’s revolutionary range of indoor trainers, smart bikes, and accessories and apps are designed to make you a better cyclist and athlete – whatever your level or ability.

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The best bits of your road bike indoors

The new KICKR BIKE uses a robust, always-on WiFi connection to transfer your ride data to your computer, tablet or smartphone instantaneously. There’s a lot more to the Wahoo experience than simply converting your ride into cold, hard statistics, however.

While you’re not on your usual road bike when you ride the KICKR BIKE, its clever design will make it feel like you are. Using True Fit, Wahoo’s intuitive set-up app, you can adjust saddle height, crank length, reach and more to match the exact geometry of your bike, ensuring maximum comfort during your workout. And once you’ve got your smart bike up and running, the good news is it’s always going to be ready and waiting whenever you feel the urge to get some serious distance under your belt. It’s also quick and easy to configure the KICKR BIKE for different cyclists should another member of the family want to head out for a virtual ride.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo’s state-of-the-art functionality simulates the experience of cycling on two wheels. As you ride, the in-built KICKR Ride Feel technologies adjust the resistance on your pedals to make you feel like the gradient is constantly changing, just as it would when you’re out on the road. Particularly notable is the downhill simulation that allows you to maintain your speed on virtual descents. Meanwhile, the KICKR Reality Shift function can match most major groupsets, meaning that you can replicate the gear ratios you use every day on your road bike. You don’t even have to put up with loads of background noise because the KICKR BIKE’s motor stays quiet – even when you’re putting in maximum effort at high cadences, unwanted noise won’t be a distraction.

Wahoo’s impressive range of additional accessories for the new KICKR smart trainer blur the lines between what’s real and what’s virtual even further. The KICKR CLIMB Indoor Grade Simulator adjusts your riding position to simulate ascents of up to 20% and descents of -10%, while the KICKR AXIS Action Feet mimic the side-to-side movement you experience when you ride outdoors. And if you want to keep cool on your rides, the KICKR HEADWIND smart fan pairs up seamlessly with your trainer, heart rate monitor or speed sensor to adjust its airflow based on the intensity of your workout.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

A training programme just for you

Wahoo recognises that every single rider is different, and its training apps use state-of-the-art sports science to tailor a comprehensive programme for your unique cycling needs.

All Wahoo smart trainers and smart bikes come with a trial Wahoo X (opens in new tab) subscription, a single account that gives you total access to everything you need for training by yourself, in groups or in races. Wahoo X comes with two of the most sophisticated pieces of training software on the market: Wahoo SYSTM and Wahoo RGT.

As well as taking you on virtual rides packed with exciting turns, climbs and sprints, Wahoo SYSTM connects you with structured, scientifically based workouts designed by world-class coaches. You can also enjoy onboard camera footage of pros in action, join expert guides to explore cycling routes in iconic locations such as Mont Ventoux, and attend studio-style classes led by GCN (Global Cycling Network) presenters. Wahoo RGT, meanwhile, connects you with other virtual cyclists around the world.

So if you want a brilliant cycling workout without leaving the comfort of your own home, Wahoo has got you covered. You’ll still have to put in plenty of hours in the saddle to become a better rider, of course, but the latest KICKR and KICKR BIKE products will make sure you have maximum fun doing it.