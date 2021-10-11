Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix on Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels
By Zach Nehr
Italian wins in epic conditions at the first wet Paris-Roubaix in 20 years
Earlier this season we saw the debut of the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels at the Italian National Championships where Sonny Colbrelli took the win. Just a few months later, Colbrelli was on the top step of the podium again at Paris-Roubaix. The 2021 edition was the most epic event in years, and the first wet Paris-Roubaix in more than two decades.
Equipment was key to success at Hell of the North, where Colbrelli rode his Vision Metron 60 SL disc wheels to victory. Thanks to their wider internal channel, Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/TLR (tubeless-ready) wheels allow a wider tubeless tyre up to 32mm. On Colbrelli’s Roubaix-winning bike, he used these clincher/TLR wheels which have an internal width of 21mm, allowing him to use a wider tyre and avoid punctures on the cobblestones.
Designed by Vision to be durable and aerodynamic, there was no tougher test for the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels than the 29 cobblestone sectors of Paris-Roubaix. But Colbrelli’s triumph showed that the new wheelset is as strong as it is fast, and can dominate the cobbles of Roubaix.
Rim design
With an internal width of 21mm on the clincher/TLR version of the Metron 60 SL Disc, a “compact and unique structure” is created between the rim and the tyre, making it both robust and aerodynamic. Engineered for performance, the carbon wheels are stiff and lightweight thanks to space-derived foam between their layers of carbon.
Hub and spokes
As opposed to six blades being used, the Metron 60 SL Disc wheels have a 72 “tooth” engagement in its PRS hub technology system which provides better smoothness and a better grip gear angle. Especially on the bumpy cobbles of Roubaix, efficient power transfer was crucial to Colbrelli’s ultimate success. The forged hub body of the wheel improves stiffness, an internal ratchet spring reduces friction, and the entire hub weighs just 218g.
The spokes of the Metron 60 SL Disc are “aero-bladed double-butted” in stainless steel for the best aerodynamics. Made in Italy, the rustproof spokes are produced by a famous company that supplies the automotive market.
The Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/tubeless-ready wheels weigh just 1,460g and are available for £1,849.95 RRP.
The Metron 60 SL Disc tubular wheels weigh even less at 1,350g and are available for £1,849.95 RRP.
You can read more about the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels at visiontechusa.com, and @visiontechusa.
Zach is a freelance writer, the head of ZNehr Coaching, and an elite-level rider in road, track, and Zwift racing. He writes about everything cycling-related, from product reviews and advertorials, to feature articles and power analyses. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science at Marian University-Indianapolis, Zach discovered a passion for writing that soon turned into a full-fledged career. In between articles, Zach spends his time working with endurance athletes of all abilities and ages at ZNehr Coaching. After entering the sport at age 17, Zach went on to have a wonderful road racing career that included winning the 2017 Collegiate National Time Trial Championships and a 9th place finish at the 2019 US Pro National Time Trial Championships.
Nowadays, Zach spends most of his ride time indoors, competing on RGT Cycling and racing in the Zwift Premier League with NeXT eSport.
