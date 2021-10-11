Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix on Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels

Earlier this season we saw the debut of the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels at the Italian National Championships where Sonny Colbrelli took the win. Just a few months later, Colbrelli was on the top step of the podium again at Paris-Roubaix. The 2021 edition was the most epic event in years, and the first wet Paris-Roubaix in more than two decades.

Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/TLR wheels at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Equipment was key to success at Hell of the North, where Colbrelli rode his Vision Metron 60 SL disc wheels to victory. Thanks to their wider internal channel, Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/TLR (tubeless-ready) wheels allow a wider tubeless tyre up to 32mm. On Colbrelli’s Roubaix-winning bike, he used these clincher/TLR wheels which have an internal width of 21mm, allowing him to use a wider tyre and avoid punctures on the cobblestones.

Sonny Colbrelli on the start line at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Designed by Vision to be durable and aerodynamic, there was no tougher test for the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels than the 29 cobblestone sectors of Paris-Roubaix. But Colbrelli’s triumph showed that the new wheelset is as strong as it is fast, and can dominate the cobbles of Roubaix.

Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rim design

With an internal width of 21mm on the clincher/TLR version of the Metron 60 SL Disc, a “compact and unique structure” is created between the rim and the tyre, making it both robust and aerodynamic. Engineered for performance, the carbon wheels are stiff and lightweight thanks to space-derived foam between their layers of carbon.

Metron SL Disc wheels at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hub and spokes

As opposed to six blades being used, the Metron 60 SL Disc wheels have a 72 “tooth” engagement in its PRS hub technology system which provides better smoothness and a better grip gear angle. Especially on the bumpy cobbles of Roubaix, efficient power transfer was crucial to Colbrelli’s ultimate success. The forged hub body of the wheel improves stiffness, an internal ratchet spring reduces friction, and the entire hub weighs just 218g.

The spokes of the Metron 60 SL Disc are “aero-bladed double-butted” in stainless steel for the best aerodynamics. Made in Italy, the rustproof spokes are produced by a famous company that supplies the automotive market.

The Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/tubeless-ready wheels weigh just 1,460g and are available for £1,849.95 RRP.

The Metron 60 SL Disc tubular wheels weigh even less at 1,350g and are available for £1,849.95 RRP.

You can read more about the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels at visiontechusa.com, and @visiontechusa.