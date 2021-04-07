rh+ Gravel collection

The All-Track collection is the latest offering from rh+, made for off-road enthusiasts looking for Italian style, casual comfort, and breathable, fast-drying fabrics with performance in mind. Made with off-road colours and with a looser, more comfortable fit, the All-Track collection has you covered from head to toe, from the Team and Lab Jerseys, to the Code Bibshort and Trail Short, to the Volata Women’s Bibshort and more. The All-Track collection would be incomplete without the form-fitting and Italian-styled 3in1 Helmet and Klyma Sportglasses.

Off-road enthusiasts will love the look and fit of the Team jersey and Lab Jersey from the rh+ All-Track collection. The Team Jersey is colourful and stylish, fit for every type of riding from road to gravel to mountain. Made with Morphic Dry Tech 4 Way Stretch fabric, the Team Jersey is light and breathable, with Morphic Aero Mesh inserts under the sleeves and pockets further increasing thermoregulation and moisture management. A central reflex stripe is included in the three rear pockets, plus a zipper-sealed pocket for storing valuables.

The Lab Jersey is a technical and polyvalent jersey suited for off-road riding with a comfortable fit. The Morphic Aero Tech I Natural Stretch fabric is light and form-fitting, with thermoregulation and fast-drying features for variable riding conditions. Side inserts in the new Morphic Dry Tech 4Way Stretch fabric ensure optimal stretchability and comfort for the best fit possible.

Designed for women, the Logo W Jersey is light and comfortable, with the high-performance quality synonymous with the rest of the rh+ All-Track collection. Using the same Morphic Ultra-Light 4Way Stretch fabric as the Lab Jersey, the Logo W Jersey is comfortable and breathable, and comes with wide pockets including a zipped pocket, and reflex details.

The Code Bibshort is designed to give you your best-ever riding experience using perfect compression from rh+’s Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch fabric. Only one ultra-flat seam and a laser-cut bottom are present on the Code Bibshort, making for the most comfortable off-road riding experience possible. The Code Bibshort is breathable in the heat thanks to the new Biomorphic Micro Mesh Laser woven into the single piece and ultra-flat braces of the shorts. The new Pavè Pad, by Elastic Interface, included in the Code Bibshort, features three different density zones – 40, 80 and 120 Kg/m3 – which provide the perfect balance between volume and shock absorption for long-distance gravel rides.

For more casual off-road riding, the Trail Short is light and breathable, with two zipped pockets on the sides and one zipped Cargo pocket on the left leg. Made with the new Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric, the Trail Short is simultaneously soft and strong, with laser holes on the legs to increase breathability, and Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch inserts inside the legs and back to ensure the best fit on the saddle.

The Volata W Bibshort is the bibshort designed for women with performance and endurance in mind. Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric helps make for a pleasant compression and perfect fitting, while the Ultra Aero Mesh fabric in the chest prevents any painful compression or rubbing. The compression on the leg is set higher up, making for a more comfortable overall fit of the Bibshort. The Summus pad, by Elastic Interface, includes three different densities, and is a benchmark for comfort on the saddle.

The 3in1 Helmet and Klyma sportglasses complete the look of the rh+ All-Track collection. With three different configurations, the 3in1 Helmet is perfect for road and off-road use, all in the same ride. Two different visors are included: the shorter is ideal for gravel rides, while the larger visor is perfect the mountain biking. Easily mounted and easily removed, the visors attach to the 3in1 Helmet which features top performance ventilation, and an anti-inspect inner net and breathable strap. The new Power Fit Evo Light sizing system ensures a perfect fit and better stability, even on jarring off-road rebounds.

The finishing touch on the rh+ All-Track collection is the Klyma sportglasses. Built with a modern Italian design, high-quality lenses, and recycled materials, the Klyma sportglasses are the perfect summer cycling glasses. Made in Italy with an ultra-light, recycled Grilamid frame, the Klyma sportglasses are available in eight different colours, two of which come with photo chromatic lenses. All of the Klyma sunglasses come with orange lenses, which are easy to change for foggy or rainy days and off-road conditions with quick lighting changes.

Overall, the rh+ All-Track Collection is perfect for off-road enthusiasts looking for Italian style, designed and fitted with high-tech fabrics for comfort and breathability on all sorts of off-road riding terrain.