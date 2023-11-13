Relish winter riding with the Cube women's bike range

Are you looking for a bike that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and high performance? Look no further than the Cube women's bike range, featuring the Cube Axial road bike and Cube Access WS mountain bike. This range of alloy bikes is meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of female riders.

The affordable, do-it-all bikes could be just what you need this winter with a range of features and customisation options tailored to your needs. So, let's dive in!

Frame geometry specifically tailored for women is one of the stand-out features of the Cube women's range. With a shorter top tube and a taller head tube, these bikes offer a more upright and comfortable riding position, ensuring unparalleled control and ease during your rides.

Women-specific saddles also provide added comfort during long journeys, while narrower handlebars reduce strain and enhance handling, catering to the narrower shoulders of female rider.

The Cube women's bike range also boasts shorter crank arms, perfectly matched to the average leg length of female cyclists, leading to enhanced pedalling efficiency. The attention to detail also extends to the aesthetics, with a variety of colour schemes and designs which appeal to discerning tastes.

Designed for speed and comfort, the Cube Axial WS Race is equipped with Shimano's 105 components, providing legendary reliability and performance. Its wide-ranging 2x11 gears effortlessly tackle any route, while powerful hydraulic disc brakes and Continental Ultra Sport tires offer confidence-inspiring grip and stopping power, allowing you to push your limits regardless of the conditions.

The benefits don't stop at the design and componentry, though. Affordability is a key factor that sets the Cube women's range apart. Offering good quality at a reasonable price, these bikes come equipped with all the right components, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable riding experience without breaking the bank. Both the Cube Axial and Cube Access WS are versatile and suitable for indoor training, too, making them an excellent choice for all-weather fitness enthusiasts.

And if all that wasn't enough, Cube offers a wide range of customisation options, allowing you to add racks, carriers, and fenders with ease. For those rainy days or winter rides, the Axial series comes with generous frame and fork clearances, accommodating full-length mudguards to keep you dry and comfortable, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions.

The Cube women's bike range offers unmatched comfort, performance, and affordability come together in perfect harmony. Whether you're a seasoned racer, a fitness enthusiast, or a casual rider, these bikes are designed for you to keep pedalling through those dark and cold winter days.

The Cube women's bike range come in at different price points depending on specification, with prices starting from £449.00.

Find your Cube Bikes dealer here.