Prologo: Designed by professionals, made for all

Since its inception in 2006, Prologo is a brand that has strived to be at the forefront of saddle design and production.

Formed out of the collaboration between Stella Yu of Velo and brand manager Salvatore Truglio, Prologo benefitted from Yu’s vast experience in saddle production and the experience and clear brand direction of Truglio, they both knew where they wanted to position their product in the market. At the top.

The manufacturing experience and knowhow of Velo, and Truglio's closeness to the professional world have led the brand to be a pioneer of the industry, leaving the others to follow in its footsteps.

From the outset of the company, Prologo has prided itself in producing the best saddles on the market, partnering with some of the largest professional teams in cycling at the time, Tinkoff and Milram; it had the ability to offer the professional peloton something no one else could. As Prologo is a high-end product owned by the factory that produced the saddles, not only could it use the best techniques and materials available, it could also rapidly prototype and produce samples for the riders to test. From feedback to being fitted to a rider's bike could be completed in under 10 days. This guarantees a faster and higher quality answer to market demand.

Prologo partners with a multitude of professional teams (Image credit: Prologo)

Prologo has always been at the cutting edge of saddle design. For example, it produced the worlds first ever TT specific saddle in 2008 for Fabian Cancellara with a snubbed nose and added grip to keep him in position while on the TT bike. Since then, it has also introduced another revolutionary technology to cycling, having the exclusive license to use Connect Power Control (CPC) in its products. CPC, used in F1 and the military field, is the system patented by Prologo that ensures performance and comfort providing vibration absorbing, grip and position stability. Thanks to its nano-structure, the special conical and hollow 3D polymer reduces muscle fatigue and facilitates airflow by reducing the temperature in the contact zone. Moreover, positioned in strategic points, CPC protects muscles, tendons and soft tissues from the stresses derived from the road, guaranteeing its performance in every climatic condition. These attributes make the technology perfect for several applications and is also used in other Prologo products such as gloves.

To maintain its position as a market leader in design, Prologo partnered with the Politecnico University of Milan to produce one of its latest saddles, the Proxim W650 utilising the Multi Sector-System (MSS). The information gathered from the collaboration was used to create the best possible product that Prologo could offer the market.

Proxim W650 Performance saddle (Image credit: Prologo)

The result was the Proxim e-bike saddle range. As accelerating is very different when riding an e-bike compared with a regular bicycle, it requires different specifications of the saddle, and as such, the Proxim W650 uses a new Multi Sector System, which provides three different individual zones separated along the saddle. Each of them is made of different interactive foams and padding, which helps to adapt to the riding positions of the cyclist.

The premium level of technology has achieved such results that riders trying the Proxim are also using it on standard bikes. The Proxim is based on the design of the very successful Dimension range of saddles but offers more flexibility along the edges and a shorter nose to offer more range of movement. It also features the popular central cutout to eliminate numbness and reduce compression of soft tissues.

Prologo is the saddle of choice for EF Pro Cycling (Image credit: Prologo)

Prologo also produces some of the most desirable road saddles on the market, the most popular of which is the Scratch M5, with its low weight and progressive snubbed nose design, it is the go-to choice of many of their sponsored teams; Astana, UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain McLaren, Groupama FDJ, Valcar Rylance, Rally Cycling, EF Pro Cycling and Total Direct Energie amongst others. Offering a low weight of just 155g in the Nack Carbon/Kevlar/Aluminium rail or 189g with the lightweight Tirox alloy-steel rail, there is a saddle to meet all riders' needs.

Prologo saddles have helped riders to some of the most memorable victories in cycling history. Fabian Cancellara won the Tour de France time trial in 2008 aboard the worlds first TT specific saddle along, and Carlos Sastre took the overall in the same year, also on a Prologo saddle. A personal favourite aboard a Prologo saddle was Henrich Haussler’s rain-soaked win on stage 13 of the 2009 Tour de France. Jump forward a decade and there are still riders producing incredible results aboard Prologo saddles, from Vincenzo Nibali’s daring raid and daredevil descent to outfox the sprints and win the 2018 Milan San Remo to Lachlan Morton’s absolute destruction of the GBDuro field, finishing almost 2 days ahead of second place.

With its range of saddles covering all aspects of cycling, from the best WorldTour professionals to recreational cyclists, Prologo is sure to produce a saddle that meets your needs.

Prologo is currently donating 20% of all sales through its e-store to support the Hospital Sacco of Milan in the fight against COVID-19.