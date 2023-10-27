Myth: Indoor cycling is boring

There are obvious benefits to indoor cycling: it’s time efficient, there are fewer variables and interruptions, you can focus on technique and there’s no such thing as bad weather, among others. It’s still believed by many to be really boring, to the point that some would rather not ride at all if they can’t get outside, but spinning your legs while going nowhere doesn’t have to be such a drag. Long gone are the days of riding your bike on the turbo or rollers, just staring at a wall or watching a movie while you dream of breathing some fresh air. Seeing dramatic improvements over the years, indoor training is now more immersive, more fun and more social.

For some, cycling indoors is a way to maintain or improve fitness through the colder, darker months. For others, it provides more focussed training so more is gained during shorter sessions when time is limited. No matter what kind of rider, indoor training is hugely beneficial and apps such as Zwift have been game changing. Communities of cyclists can now ride and race together in a virtual setting, distracting from the mundaneness of pedalling in the living room.

(Image credit: Zwift)

There’s been a massive boom in indoor cycling over the last decade, particularly since the emergence of COVID, with people desperate to maintain fitness or relieve the boredom of lockdowns and quarantines. Constant innovations mean advancements in technology have come thick and fast, and features and training tools on offer are extensive.

Whatever you’re in it for: fitness, competition, finding a community of like-minded riders, Zwift provides just the thing. All rides are super immersive but you can choose between more goal-oriented structured training, racing against the global community or simply ‘just riding’. Zwift is one of the best all-round apps available and has entire virtual worlds with high-quality graphics, incorporating real roads, routes and famous climbs. Huge numbers of cyclists around the world take part in regular leagues and races, and use Zwift as a training tool. Setup is super easy and once done, every ride should just be a matter of putting the bike on the trainer, logging in and connecting everything. Simple and quick.

Indoor cycling is now fully interactive

Modern turbo trainers and even some rollers offer smart technology, meaning they can interact directly with third-party apps. Even if you don’t have a smart trainer, using a speed and cadence sensor at a minimum and a power meter if available, it’s possible to connect and benefit from the training programmes and immersive worlds of said apps. Grade simulators, fans and steering devices all enhance the experience in different ways, so it’s possible to build a complete ‘pain cave’ and get the most out of every ride.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The virtual world of these apps include flat-out sprint sections, hills and descents, and gradient changes are replicated through changes in resistance if you’re using a smart trainer. There’s always something to look at on screen, taking focus away from the pain of a big effort or long, gruelling climb.

Scenic routes

The variety of different routes, and tackling real courses and climbs, is a big draw. Zwift has entire worlds to explore, including completely virtual Watopia, plus London, France and New York where real climbs, including Mont Ventoux, and actual race circuits, such as the 2019 UCI Worlds Harrogate, are replicated. You can escape from reality, explore familiar places and dream cycling destinations, or blend both. Many of the worlds and routes bring together known roads and courses with fantasy landscapes.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Competitive challenges

There is a competitive side to indoor training (if you wish there to be). Compete against friends or try to rip the legs off complete strangers, it’ll help you retain form through the colder months. Sign up for events; it’s far easier to get motivated if you’ve committed to something in advance.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Races are available at all times of the day and night thanks to it being a global platform, and they cater for various fitness levels and abilities. Women’s only races and leagues in which you can buddy up to make a team mean there really is something for everyone. It’s a fiercely competitive environment, so no matter what your fitness level, being and staying at the sharp end of a race takes some big efforts.

Shared experiences

Remove any feelings of isolation that come from riding solo by using group workouts on Zwift. They bring together a structured training session with a social element. Every rider doing the workout does the same session and the same intervals, with the efforts tailored specifically to their ability. What keeps all riders together despite different power outputs and speeds is the Rubber Banding feature, so you’ll never drop, or be dropped by, the group. Everyone stays together from start to end, and that’s what makes it more fun.

One of the latest launches is the Zwift Women’s Training Club, offering women-only group workouts a few times per week. It creates a safe space to get fit and make new friends, while giving and receiving support along the way.

Metrics and analytics

For those riding to get fitter or stronger, there are some real advantages to indoor cycling. Although it's extremely motivating to see improvements, not many would say it makes it fun.What is fun is eating, and alongside all the data that can be used to track progress, and set and reach goals, Zwift provides you with calories, and the equivalent number of pizza slices, burned. It may not be the most accurate measure, but if it relieves some of the guilt of your next pizza delivery, then so be it!

(Image credit: Zwift)

Variety of workouts

The availability and diversity of workouts is huge, and they are often designed by professional coaches. Every app has its own set of predetermined workouts, with some providing a personalised training tool and others being more immersive. Whichever is best suited to your needs, there’ll be plenty of options for short, high-intensity sessions and long endurance rides alike. Zwift alone offers over 1000 structured workouts alongside full training plans, so there’s no chance of getting bored and there’ll always be something to challenge you to go harder or longer.

(Image credit: Zwift)

There’s plenty of opportunity for customisation too. A completely new workout can be created, tailoring metrics to suit fitness and goals. Resistance, intensity, interval length and workout time can all be adjusted to build the perfect session.

Indoor cycling can be social

This is definitely one of the features that has come on quickly in the last decade, and riding alone indoors no longer has to be lonely or anti-social. There are regular organised group rides where you can join up with other cyclists, or you can create your own meetups, inviting friends to join you on your course of choice at a time that suits.

Zwift has a messaging system, and using your desktop or the Zwift Companion App you can send a text to those around you or just to one person, allowing communication with your ride buddies. There’s also another third-party app, Discord, that lets you chat via voice, video or text. These features bring a real sense of camaraderie, allowing you to push each other on through words of encouragement. Ride Ons are to Zwift as kudos is to Strava. So if you like getting kudos, give fellow riders some support and you’ll probably get some in return.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The interaction doesn’t have to stop once the ride is over. Sharing to Strava and other social media platforms means even more connection and kudos and likes can be extra motivating.

Added features

Many apps have additional features that enhance the entire experience. Zwift is a bit like a multiplayer video game for cyclists. You can customise your avatar, and choose a kit, bike and wheels. More riding means more XP points, and by levelling up you can ‘unlock’ upgrades. Riding on Zwift can be very tactical as setup choice will impact on performance.

Zwift has tried to replicate real group riding as much as possible, and drafting the rider in front or within a big group conserves energy as it would in real life. Of course there are limits to this, but it does bring an extra dose of reality and fun. There’s even an elbow flick action to tell the rider behind it’s their turn to come through. Power Ups are another great feature, and provide some form of boost to the rider activating one, or create a negative effect on riders around them, such as removing the draft effect for 15 seconds.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Achievement badges give you something to aim for, and, ultimately, a reason to get back on the bike. They include speed, distance and power accomplishments, and in-game you can pick up a green or polka dot jersey by getting the fastest men’s or women’s time through a sprint or climb segment. It’ll stay on your back for up to an hour or until someone knocks you off the top spot. It’s all part of the experience.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Ride with pros

Have you ever dreamt of cycling alongside Mathieu van der Poel, Geraint Thomas or Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig? On Zwift you can. Many pro riders use the platform as a training tool, and there are plenty of opportunities to join them on organised social rides. One of the great things about virtual rides is that they won’t become over-subscribed so you’ll never miss out.

Indoor cycling has come a long way. With so many apps and features available, there’s no need to dread the freezing cold, rainy days when it’s impossible to ride outside. With the right tools, turbo training is anything but boring.