However you gravel, HUNT has got you covered

Borne out of its parent company, The Rider Firm, in 2015, Hunt Bike Wheels first came to market with a range of tubeless-ready aluminium road wheels. It was then the first to launch a dedicated gravel bike wheel in 2016 with the '4 Season Gravel Disc', and today has wheels covering road, gravel, time trial, mountain biking and even the burly world of electric mountain biking. Within the gravel range specifically, there are wheelsets available in carbon fibre or aluminium, in a choice of 700c or 650b sizes, with a focus on either racing or adventuring. There are even wheels built with dynamo hubs. Whatever your interpretation of gravel riding, and whether your rides last an hour or a week, Hunt has an option for you.

Today, that range is expanding thanks to the launch of the shallow, compliant HUNT 25 Carbon Gravel Race and the deeper, more aerodynamic HUNT 40 Carbon Gravel Race. As their names suggest, these are two wheelsets aimed squarely at tackling competitive events such as Unbound, SBT GRVL, or the Dirty Reiver.

Both of the new wheelsets are made to modern standards. They are wide, tubeless, and ETRTO compliant, complete with hookless beads for improved strength to weight. They both come with Hunt's Pillar Spoke Re-enforcement PSR XTRA spokes and Sprint SL hubs, which offer multi-point pawls with 48 points of engagement for a 7.5-degree pickup.

(Image credit: Hunt)

With durability and control when you need it the most, the asymmetric rim profile of the HUNT 25 Carbon Gravel Race has been designed with compliance and impact-resistance top of mind. At 25mm deep with an internal rim width of 26mm and an external width of 33mm, they tip the scales at 1380g.

Balancing aerodynamics, power transfer and weight, the HUNT 40 Carbon Gravel Race is as much a gravel race wheel as it is an all-rounder that can adventure 'til sundown and beyond. The 40mm deep rims are hookless, with an external width of 30mm and internal width of 25mm, they are designed for modern gravel tyre widths and tip the scales at 1383g.

(Image credit: Hunt)

Hunt's brand ethos is one that puts the rider first, and it's with this in mind that all wheels in the Hunt range offer a 60-day ride & return policy. This is in addition to a three-year warranty and on some models, Hunt's H_CARE lifetime crash replacement policy (which can be bought as an additional purchase where it doesn't come included). In the case of the two new pairs of wheels, it will cost just £59.00.

It's safe to say that if you're looking for new wheels for your gravel bike, whatever sort of gravel riding you plan on doing, Hunt has got you covered. And when you choose Hunt, that cover will remain long into the future, for many miles to come.

