Everything you need for the first ride of Spring

The world might be on lockdown due to the Covid-19 and with social distancing getting out for a bike ride has become limited. In the UK we are still permitted to go for exercise once a day, of course, this must be done by yourself or with people that you live with. This means that you must be self-sufficient, no longer can you rely on one of your riding friends to help you out if you have left the house without a tube or a tool.

Tackling longer rides does mean preparation is important, when riding quiet or remote country roads where phone signal could be scarce, having the right equipment to carry out roadside repairs is vital. After all, nobody wants to spend hours walking their bike home because they have been caught unprepared with a simple puncture or perform a simple bit of roadside maintenance.

Of course, if you're investing in essential riding tools you want to know that you're buying tools that are reliable and durable. It’s no good carrying a multi-tool with you that quickly becomes worn with use or, even worse, damages your bike further. Lezyne has been manufacturing a wide range of high-quality cycling accessories, tools, lights for over ten years. Focusing on innovation and design, the America-based company produces all its products in its own factories based in Taiwan or in close partnership with other manufacturers who provide parts exclusively for Lezyne.

Lezyne makes a whole host of tools and accessories that will cover every possible eventuality whether riding on- or off-road. Here are a few essential things to carry on your road bike to make your first Spring ride as headache-free as possible and ensure you are prepared when something goes wrong. These can be broken down into:

Tubes

While there are many options and methods when it comes to dealing with punctures nothing is as effective as simply carrying a spare tube. Make sure to take a tube that is either new or properly repaired. Even if you are tubeless, carrying a tube is essential in case you have a tyre that won't seal.

A tube alone will not get back on the road and Lezyne offers a range of accessories that will make sure that you can continue on your ride.

Tyre levers

Designed to remove even the most stubborn tubeless tyre, Lezyne’s Power levers are made from a strong composite material to assure durability. A good tyre lever doesn't just need to be strong and the lipped end of the Power levers allow them to get under the tyre bead to prise the tyre off the rim. A wide handle allows plenty of leverage and a slimline spoke hook holds the levers in place when dealing with particularly stubborn tyres.

Inflation

Despite the Lezyne Pocket Drives compact 140mm size and 79g weight, it is able to achieve an impressive 160psi. The CNC machined aluminium body ensures durability and the handle is knurled for added grip. Compatible with both Presta and Schrader, the Pocket Drive uses a screw-on hose for a tight fit and a more comfortable pumping position. Lezyne offers spare parts so the Pocket Drive can be completely rebuilt to keep it working for years to come.

The Lezyne Control Drive makes quick inflation simple and controllable. The CNC’ed chuck has a knurled knob that lets you control the rate of CO2 released plus it is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. The Control Drive comes in 5 hi-gloss colours and uses threaded canisters.

Lezyne’s Pocket Drive Loaded kit includes everything you need for quick tube changes. Included with the Pocket Drive pump are a Lever Patch Kit, Twin Speed Drive CO2 which is held together with a velcro strap. The compact kit can be easily stored in a jersey pocket or securely fixed to a seatpost or to a frame using the included velcro strap.

Tyre repair

When running a tubeless system quality sealants do a superb job of sealing small holes and tears in tyres quickly and efficiently, however, if a hole is too big to seal some outside assistance is required. The Tubeless Kit from Lezyne uses a prong to ream and fill a hole with a plug so that the sealant can then close any remaining gaps. The aluminium handle gives a good grip and stores spare plugs ready for when they are needed.

Nothing will replace the venerable patch kit when repairing a punctured inner tube and getting out of a tight spot. The Lezyne Smart Patch Kit includes a sticky self-adhesive that are highly pliable to help maintain a strong bond to the tube once inflated. The kit also includes a tyre boot to cover particularly nasty holes in a tyre.

A well-equipped multitool will prove invaluable out on the road. Whether it’s nipping up a bolt that has worked itself loose or bodging a damaged drivetrain to get home, having a tool with the necessities will keep you riding. While most tools include the bare essential allen keys we would recommend that a multitool should include a chain tool, allen keys and torx (if needed).

The SV10 manages to cram a good number of essential tools between its slim CNC machined aluminium body. Featuring 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm allen keys, T25 and T30 torx, a Phillips-Head and a Chain Breaker: (9/10/11 speed) which are secured with durable stainless steel fastening hardware. For a full metal tool, it only weighs 101g so won't create a heavy lump in your jersey pocket.

Anything can happen out on a ride and Lezyne’s CRV12 has plenty of scope for assisting with road or trailside fixes. The standard array of allen key sizes, a T25 torx and philips-head are supplemented with a chain breaker: (9/10/11 speed) that has three integrated spoke wrenches (Mavic Mtv, 3.22, 3.45). The bits are corrosion resistant and use chrome vanadium steel fastening hardware, the side plates are forged from aluminium and come in a black/nickel colour.

Storage/carrying solutions

If this sounds like a lot to carry in your pocket, there are several great options that Lezyne makes for carrying the right equipment hassle-free.

The Flow Storage Adapter is a tidy storage solution for all the key tools needed for a ride. Housing a Twin Speed Drive CO2 head, V5 multi-tool, two CO2 cartridges and two Matrix levers on a stainless steel storage bracket that neatly fits under a bottle cage.

The Flow Storage Cage integrates a storage container onto a bottle cage that can store Lezyne’s V16 multitool, CO2 and a patch kit. The composite cage is side loading to make bottle access easier for compact frames or when running a frame bag.

Lezyne’s Flow Caddy is a simple container that can be mounted in a bottle cage to add additional storage. Available as a container only or with a tool organiser sleeve, the Flow Caddy’s is perfect for storing anything from tools, little bits of spare clothing and food. The water-resistant threaded lid keeps anything stored secure no matter how rough the roads.

Like the Flow Caddy, the Flow Tool Caddy Pro adds additional storage to a spare bottle cage. The water-resistant, semi-rigid shell features a 180° zip to allow easy and quick access to the compartments inside. A mesh pocket is perfect for storing a tube while a zippered pocket on the other will hold tools, CO2 or snacks.

Lezyne’s Road Caddy is a slimline saddle bag designed to store a few essentials but stays tidily tucked away. A water-resistant lip allows the Road Caddy to open like a clamshell to access tools and spares or the internal sub-pocket. Mounting is universal by using a velcro strap to securely attach to the saddle rails and reflective logos adds a little extra nighttime visibility.