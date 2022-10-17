Cheaper than the gym: Tredz can save you money with its turbo trainer range

If you’re not so enthusiastic about riding outdoors now that the weather has turned, but you still want to keep fit, maybe you’ve decided to take out a gym membership for the winter months. Riding an exercise bike indoors at the gym certainly beats the gloomy days and dodgy winter weather.

But there’s a cheaper way to stay fit for cycling over the winter months that’s more convenient too: buy a turbo trainer and ride for less at home. Tredz has lots of turbo trainer options and offers finance, so you can spread the cost and pay less each month than you would for a gym membership.

(Image credit: Tacx)

How about a top-of-the-range Tacx Neo 2T (opens in new tab) wheel-off smart trainer complete with Tacx Neo Motion Plates (opens in new tab) which give you a more natural ride feel (and cost £260 on their own)? It’s on offer at Tredz at the moment, saving you £100.

You can buy it on finance for as little as £28.56 a month over 48 months or pay zero per cent interest over 18 months. You can save even more on the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition (opens in new tab) smart trainer at Tredz, with £200 off the RRP.

Riding indoors means no travel, saving you time and money. You can take a free spin class on YouTube, listen to your own music or watch Netflix while you work out, or compete on Zwift with riders all over the world. With a turbo, it’s Saddle Time, All The Time.

(Image credit: Saris )

Or you can buy a Saris Fluid 2 Classic (opens in new tab) turbo trainer from Tredz outright for just £185. It’s quiet, with a large flywheel for a road-like feel and comes with a magnetless speed sensor that you attach to your rear wheel to allow you to work out on Zwift, Rouvy and other indoor training apps.

Tredz has loads of other turbo trainer options available at prices from £47.99 to £3,499.99.

Five top turbo trainer picks from Tredz

As well as the Tacx Neo 2T, Neo 2 Special Edition and Saris Fluid 2 Classic, Tredz also has these five top trainer options to beat those Winter Cycling Blues and get cycling indoors for as little as £47.99.

Tacx Flow Smart

(Image credit: Tacx)

From £22.50 per month with 0% finance

Tacx doesn’t just offer direct drive smart trainers, its Tacx Flow Smart trainer is a wheel-on model that still offers you interactivity and connection with cycling apps. It can simulate gradients up to 6 per cent and its compact 1.6kg flywheel means it’s easy to move around. Its magnetic resistance unit is engineered so that it still offers the inertia of a flywheel of 11.8kg for a realistic ride feel.

Buy the Tacx Flow Smart from Tredz from £22.50 per month (opens in new tab)

Wahoo Kickr

(Image credit: Wahoo)

From £28.58 per month

The Wahoo Kickr kicked off the direct drive smart trainer revolution ten years ago. Now in its fifth generation the Kickr adds WiFi, giving you a faster, more stable connection to the internet, for greater reliability when taking on a Zwift challenge or a taxing workout.

The Kickr offers +/- 1 per cent power accuracy, 2500 watts resistance and Wahoo’s rocker feet which let you move side to side by 5 degrees for a more natural ride feel.

Buy the Wahoo Kickr from Tredz from £28.58 per month (opens in new tab)

Saris M2

(Image credit: Saris)

From £28.25 per month with 0% finance

The Saris M2 is a wheel-on smart trainer with up to 1500 watts resistance and can simulate 15 per cent gradients, allowing you to follow a wide range of training routines and games with +/- 5 per cent power accuracy. It’s Zwift certified and there’s no need for additional sensors; speed cadence and power are all measured by the unit, making for fast, simple set-up.

Buy the Saris M2 from Tredz from £28.25 per month (opens in new tab)

ETC Flow 8

(Image credit: ETC)

£47.99

At under £50, the ETC Flow 8 is the cheapest turbo trainer that Tredz offers. It will fit 26” or 700c quick release wheels and has a steel roller and magnetic resistance unit. There are eight resistance levels and it even comes with a front wheel riser block. When the weather improves, it’s a great option to take with you for a pre-race warm-up too.

Buy the ETC Flow 8 from Tredz for £47.99 (opens in new tab)

Tacx Neo Bike

(Image credit: Tacx)

From £57.15 per month

If you’re after the ultimate indoor training package, a smart bike means that you’ll never have to fiddle around setting up again and can just get on and ride. The Tacx Neo Bike is super-adjustable to replicate your outdoor riding position and works with Zwift to simulate different surfaces like cobbles or gravel to spice up your indoor training. It simulates gear shifting as well and gives you loads of pedalling and performance metrics. It even includes a pair of fans to help keep you cooler during your workout.

Buy the Tacx Neo Bike from Tredz from £57.15 per month (opens in new tab)

