Vaast E/1: A luxury urban eBike

In a world where active transport is being recognised as the future for short urban journeys, riders are discovering that not every bike lane or road surface is perfect.

Manhole covers and asphalt weathering can make your daily e-bike commute a bit bumpier than expected, and that’s where having a dual-suspension e-bike comes into its own.

Bicycle suspension isn’t just about ride comfort, it has a crucial safety function, too. If you encounter a big bump or unexpected pothole at speed, your e-bike’s fork and rear shock help to absorb the impact and prevent you from losing steering control and crashing.

A tyre can only provide traction, to brake and turn, when it is in contact with a riding surface. The moment you roll over a complexly surfaced road, like traditional cobblestone city paths, even a perfectly inflated tyre will break traction.

All those edge transitions between the cobblestones are too much for a tyre to handle. Which is the reason you feel a loss of steering control and braking performance when rolling at speed, over cobblestones. Or any unevenly surfaced urban cycling roads.

This is where suspension allows you to maintain control, even when rolling across surfaces that would otherwise force you, to yield control. Many think bicycle suspension is about comfort. But in fact, comfort is a by-product. The main engineering goal with bicycle suspension is optimal steering and braking control, regardless of road surface.

The Ground Tracing Technology used by Vaast, does exactly this. It keeps the tyre contact patch in contact with the ground, enabling riders to confidently execute steering inputs or use the brakes, at any time.

(Image credit: Vaat )

The challenging bit is integrating and packaging a rear-suspension system that doesn’t bounce and rob your e-bike of energy when riding. This is especially true when you are pedalling at a higher cadence and climbing.

VAAST’s E/1 commuter e-bike uses one of the most advanced rear-suspension systems to deliver outstanding ride comfort and pedalling efficiency. An electric motor and battery pack can make configuring an e-bike difficult for designers, when the rider requirement is having suspension at both wheels.

Using a Naild R3ACT four-bar rear linkage, VAAST manages to suspend the rider, battery pack and motor, without influencing pedal-to-saddle height. Or inducing unwelcome pedal-bob.

The real-world benefit is how VAAST’s E/1 delivers a much smoother ride than conventional e-bikes. Its considered design and R3ACT rear linkage enable the E/1’s 20-per cent reduction in road surface vibration, compared to rival commuter e-bikes.

Less rough road surface vibration interacting with the E/1’s frame and controls, means a comfier ride and more confidence when navigating your urban commute.

Superior suspension performance goes beyond reducing rider fatigue and improved directional control of your e-bike. It also reduces component wear by absorbing those vibrations more effectively into the fork and shock dampers, instead of the frame.

(Image credit: Vaast)

Beyond its advanced ground tracking suspension technology, the VAAST E/1 is pedal-assisted by Bosch’s 4.0 Performance CX mid-drive motor. Riders have complete control over the E/1’s performance and energy use, thanks to the latest Bosch KIOX head unit, which features intuitive Bluetooth connectivity to your mobile device.

A notable advantage of the KIOX display and Bosch integration system is its easy access to OTA updates. This means you benefit from all those software advances produced by Bosch engineers over the lifecycle of your E/1.

VAAST offers traditional rear-derailleur and hub-gear drivetrain options with the E/1.

If you prefer the slicker look of a Rohloff 14-speed rear hub, that is available, linked to the crankset with a Gates carbon belt drive. A Rohloff hub and Gates Carbon belt drive is a great year-round e-bike commuter drivetrain. Impervious to winter weather, requiring no lubrication and without any risk of rust.

Head to Vaast to find out more