Tap into new routes close to home with komoot

In the first of this four-part series talking about komoot, I wrote about the benefits that the increasingly popular route planning and navigation app provided when away from home, in unfamiliar territory where every square inch of tarmac is new and exploring unfamiliar territory is the aim of the game. I'd ventured to Yorkshire ahead of the arrival of the 2019 World Championships and I wanted to create my own world-class route. Komoot served up a tour that was a true compliment to the area's natural beauty.

This time, however, I'm not away from home. I'm in Exeter, a city the south-west of the UK - my own metaphorical back yard. This is an area in which I've lived for five years, in that time, I've spent well in excess of 2,000 hours in the saddle exploring.

Like many people, I'm a creature of habit. I'm not inherently against exploring new areas, but when riding at home, this human nature takes over and I stick with what I know, what I'm comfortable with, and the security that comes with knowing what's around the next corner.

Recently, however, rather than simply heading out the front door and choosing the same-as-ever routes, I've been longing to explore my local roads, but I didn't want to lose the security that comes with knowing what I would encounter along the way. Thankfully, this is where komoot comes into its own. Komoot helped me tap into a new route that enjoyed a number of roads and views I'd never experienced before, along with a shortcut I wish existed a long time ago, all within a two-hour ride from my own front door.

To achieve this for yourself, you'll need to use 'Plan'; a feature-rich route planner built into komoot. While you'll find this at komoot.com, I used the app, which handily offers the full functionality of the website in an intuitive design.

To plan your own tour on komoot, tap 'Plan' at the bottom of the app's home screen, which you'll be met with upon opening the app.

From here, you're prompted to either plan a new route, or search for a location which can then be added as your start point or your destination.

Assuming you've chosen to 'plan your route', you're then met with a number of simple options that will ensure your tour is suitable for your choice of bike, fitness level, and more. Here's an overview of the options:

Image 1 of 7 Tapping the 'Road Cycling' section at the top will bring up the many sport options, which include multiple cycling disciplines, along with hiking, running and mountaineering (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 7 Tapping 'fitness level' will bring up five options, which will work out the average moving speed, whilst also affecting the amount of climbing a suggested route will include (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 7 Tapping on 'Round Trip' will give you the option to amend the route between one way and round trip (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 7 Tapping into the 'Choose Start' or 'Choose Destination' will bring up the search function, where you can find geographical locations (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 7 Scrolling down this list brings up a number of points of interest (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 7 Having browsed these points of interest, they are well populated with a number of options (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

For me, one of komoot's most impressive features is the app's intuitiveness when adding way points. Rather than forever having to re-adjust the order in which your way points feature along your route - which is decidedly easy, by the way - komoot accurately calculates where in your ride the new way point is likely to feature.

Image 1 of 4 Starting with the route, choose a highlight or drop a pin onto the map to choose a location (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 4 Tap 'Include on Route' (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Image 3 of 4 And that's it! Komoot intuitively adds the way point in the correct order on your ride (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 4 Tapping on any of your way points will then give you the option to remove it (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Should you make a mistake at any point, a simple tap of the three-dot menu will bring up more options where you can adjust, reverse, or scrap the route.

Additionally, at any point during the creation of your tour, you're able to view all of the metrics that stand komoot apart from its competitors.

Image 1 of 3 At any point during the creation of your tour, you can check how your changes affect the route (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 3 You can check the way types and surfaces, to ensure you've not accidentally added a section of unrideable gravel (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 3 And you can oversee the elevation - to ensure ratio of climbing to cake remains optimal (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

When you're happy with your chosen route, you can simply tap 'Start Navigation' to be routed via your phone's GPS. This provides very comprehensive navigation that can either provide voice or visual notifications of upcoming turns. It will permanently display clear details of the next turn, along with a scrollable display of in-ride metrics which include: current speed, average speed, distance travelled, distance to way point, distance to destination, time in motion, expected time remaining, current elevation, and an overview of the route profile.

During navigation, you can also bring up your device's camera from within the app, or tell komoot to 'Replan to Start', which will effectively direct your Tour back to your start point.

Alternatively, you can save the tour to your komoot account, which can then be shared with friends or uploaded to your GPS computer.

For my ride, I chose to upload the ride to my Garmin device, which can either be done via downloading the GPX file from the komoot website or, more simply, by using the komoot IQ app within the Connect IQ app store. For Wahoo users, simply connecting to your komoot account from within the Wahoo app will enable the option to push routes from komoot to your device with a simple tap.

The ride itself was a very damp affair, with a British October doing it's best January impression, but thanks to the alternative choice of direction, I was constantly engaged and it remained enjoyable throughout. I discovered a number of new roads, along with a shortcut that bypasses a much-despised section of highway - something I wish I knew a long time ago.

