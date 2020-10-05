Ride like a Shark in rh+'s new wet weather gear

To survive, Sharks must keep moving forward, and similar to its namesake, the Shark collection from rh+ is the result of the brand's neverending research; always pushing ahead to produce high-performance cycling kit, and using techy materials to keep you sitting pretty regardless of the weather.

Borrowing from the expertise used for its technical ski and snowboard outerwear, the Shark XTRM Jacket and Bibtights will not only keep the rain at bay, but the four-way stretch fabrics move with you; hugging your form like a second skin to create a wrinkle-free aerodynamic fit. For fall and winter 2020, the collection is made with new cutting-edge materials that are soft to the touch, and protect you from the cold and wet, without restricting range of motion or comfort.

Shark XTRM Jacket

(Image credit: Rh+)

The latest version of the Shark XTRM Jacket is made from a new WD Gold Biomorphic fabric initially developed by rh+ for its snow collection. The laminated softshell textile is waterproof, offering a 10k waterproofing and breathability rating — meaning the Shark jacket will keep the rain on the outside, while also preventing the dreaded boil in a bag.

In fact, the jersey does so well to keep the rain out that rh+ has gone as far as adding laser-cut drain holes to the bottom of the pockets, so that rainwater and road spray don’t pool inside — they’re also reflective for added visibility.

(Image credit: Rh+)

RH+ has tailored the Shark XTRM jacket with an articulated fit, so the sleeves and rear hem won't creep up when you reach for the bars, the front won't wrinkle, and you won't find the limits of the stretch across your shoulders as you get aero.

At the top, the tall collar is cut to prevent rain and road spray from sneaking past while riding in the drops, and the drop tail and Grip Fit Xlight waist gripper work in tandem to keep everything where it should be for max splash protection.

The Shark XTRM jacket is designed to excel in temps ranging from 5℃ - 12℃ / 41℉ - 54℉, but when the weather clears, there are side zip vents to dump heat, while a full-length self-locking Camlock zipper means you can do some flapping as the mercury climbs.

Shark XTRM Bibtights

(Image credit: Rh+)

When the weather is truly biblical, a set of bib tights that can shed the elements is key to staying comfortable and dry. RH+'s Shark XTRM Bibtights have also been revamped for 2020, with new ID Gold Biomorphic Thermoroubaix and ID Gold Biomorphic Thermodream fabrics used throughout.

The DWR treated, ID Gold Biomorphic Thermoroubaix fabric used through the bulk of the bib tights sees a brushed interior to be soft on the skin, and retain heat. The front insert sees the ID Gold Biomorphic Thermodream, which is also DWR treated and brushed on the inside, working in kind with the Thermoroubaix fabric to insulate, add structure and compression, to keep muscles fresh and maintain the aerodynamic fit.

(Image credit: Rh+)

The legs are made from the same laminated waterproof fabric as the Shark XTRM jersey, offering full wind and water protection, with 10k waterproofing and breathability ratings. Beyond merely providing a barrier from the elements, the four-way stretch of the fabric allows for a full range of motion as you pedal, preventing binding or pinching that can cause discomfort over the course of a ride.

Sewn inside the Shark XTRM bib tights is rh+’s revolutionary AirXTRM dual pad that offers a unique take on all-day comfort. Developed in Italy, the chamois is made up of two layers; the face fabric is a highly elastic microfiber mesh complete with carbon fibre filaments, to provide unrivalled moisture management and antimicrobial properties. The foam underneath is contoured with a variable thickness of up to 10mm, and a density of 120kg/m3 for support and vibration dampening on long slow winter training rides.

These two layers are fused together to prevent them from moving as you pedal and irritation or chafing. It's also perforated with what rh+ calls a dynamic structure, which is micro-sliced to maximize airflow and breathability while riding.

Whether you're braving downpours or heading out for a day chilly in the mountains, the Shark Jacket and bib tights allow you to think less about the weather, and more about gliding forward on the tarmac.

Check out the full Shark Project at Zerorh.com.