Procycling Magazine Cover Shoots of 2010

The year may be drawing to a close but that hasn't stopped the staff at Cyclingnews and Procycling from putting down the mince pies and eggnog to hunt through archives from this year's magazine photo shoots.

Jesse Wild, our resident photographer spent almost the same amount of time on the road as most pros, travelling from race to race in a hunt to take some of the best cover shoots in the magazine's history. From the Algarve in the Spring to Lombardia in October, via the Giro, and even Fabian Cancellara's house, it's been a whirlwind adventure.

We've brought together some of Jesse's best work that didn't make it into the magazine.

A word from Jesse

Photographing for Procycling 2010 was like a tour in itself, a tour of tours. Planes, trains and automobiles, working in so many hotel lobbies, street sides, grabbing riders as they step of buses and even going to their private homes. The elements were harsh this year and often riders were exhausted after a race, just when I needed to photograph them.



I waited for five hours in a hotel reception for one rider but then he started to sway as if falling asleep after having the hardest day ever in the Giro. In the end I got about 20 shots, which isn't a lot for a cover. Having started at 4.30am that day myself, I shot him at 10pm. I then had to drive 12 hours to Monaco. Fortunately I had a really pleasurable shoot with Thor Hushovd at his home to finally finish the big Tour de France cover. That was a great feeling and I celebrated with a pizza on the seafront in beautiful sunshine.



It was so nice to shoot Hushovd again in the rainbow jersey a few months later and congratulate him on his victory. My Final big shoot of the year was with Mark Cavendish for the Man of the year. He again seemed chuffed with his achievements and performed brilliantly for the camera.

Having seen first hand what the riders go through, it is an honour being given the opportunity to photograph them.

