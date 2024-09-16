Is Madrid Spain’s best-kept cycling secret?

The idea of heading abroad for some later summer sun, a winter training camp or just an active holiday can often be the perfect injection of motivation that we need from time to time. Along with other European nations like France, Switzerland and Italy, Spain is a firm favourite among riders and for good reason. The warm, sunny climate paired with a perfect mix of mountainous and flatter terrain lends itself nicely to all types of cycling getaways.

A secret paradise: The climate and landscapes of Madrid

Situated in the central region of Spain, Madrid and the surrounding area are perfect for year-round cycling, courtesy of mild winters and warm summers. For those looking to dodge some quintessentially British weather, the rainiest month in Madrid is January averaging nine wet days compared to 19 in London. This then steadily decreases to just three rainy days across each of the summer months.

As far as the riding terrain is concerned the region boasts a remarkable variety within a relatively small area. If climbing is on the menu then heading to the Sierra de Guadarrama will supply you with all the elevation and gradients you need.

A classic climb in the area is the La Bola del Mundo, topping out at 2,257 metres the 3.1km climb packs a punch averaging 12.4% and maxing out at a lung-bursting 24%. Luckily for everyone, there are plenty of steadier climbs in the region that can take you away from the city and out to some breathtaking views. Beyond the mountains that sit to the west of the city, there is plenty of variety when it comes to mellower riding across the rolling hills and flatter regions. Basing yourself in Madrid allows you to experience a variety of riding without needing to travel far. The combination of challenging climbs, gentle valleys, and stunning vistas makes Madrid a true cycling paradise.

Heading out of Madrid you are met with a diverse choice of riding terrain from rolling hills that cut through the regions vineyards to high mountain passes of the Sierra de Guadarrama. (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

The area around Madrid is supported by CiclaMadrid which provides tours and route suggestions to help you get the most out of your time in the area. The CiclaMadrid network offers a selection of routes that can be downloaded free of charge, allowing you to explore these landscapes at your own pace. Regardless of your intentions, you will be able to select a route that gives you exactly what you are looking for whether you are a seasoned pro looking to put in some big miles or want a more leisurely ride to take in the culture of the area.

World-class heritage sites accessible by bike

The greater Madrid area is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with many of them within riding distance of the city. Finding a route that takes in some of these sites is simple with the CiclaMadrid route planner allowing you to combine the culture and history of the area with your rides. Here are some of our top picks:

Monastery and Site of San Lorenzo de El Escorial: This Renaissance complex can be found in the heart of the Sierra de Guadarrama making it an excellent inclusion for some mountainous rides. The complex is more than just a Monastery it also contains a palace, basilica and library. Riding out from Madrid to El Escorial means you’ll need to pack your climbing legs as you head into Spain’s central mountain range. Planning a stop here will allow you to catch your breath and refuel before heading back to the city.

Using the CiclaMadrid route planner makes it easy to add some stops at the areas historical sites (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

University and Historic Site of Alcalá de Henares: This academic institution is known as the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, the acclaimed Spanish writer of Don Quixote. He is often regarded as one of the most prominent Spanish writers in the nation's history. The city is home to a mix of Renaissance and Baroque architecture. If you are looking to soak up some of the history of the region then a tour to Alcalá de Henares is highly recommended.

Cultural Landscape of Aranjuez: This is a Royal Palace with a magnificent complement of gardens that sits along the banks of the Tagus River. If you are looking for a calmer ride that avoids heading into the mountains then a trip to Aranjuez should be top of your list. The area's natural beauty and historical significance make it a must-visit for cycling enthusiasts.

The CiclaMadrid Network: Routes for every cyclist

The CiclaMadrid network provides riders with a comprehensive system of cycling routes that covers the entire Madrid Region. A great feature of the network is that it spans the needs of the whole spectrum of riders and abilities meaning you can always find a ride that will have you returning with a smile.

The Gran Tour is a 420-kilometre circular route that takes in a selection of Madrid's most iconic tourist destinations and natural attractions. The route can be broken down in several different ways with CiclaMadrid suggesting that breaking it into 17 stages allows plenty of time to take in the delights of the region away from the bike. Depending on your fitness the route can be split in a number of different ways. The Gran Tour is a great way to experience the area's diverse landscapes, cultural heritage, and culinary delights. Whether you are looking to challenge yourself to complete the route in three days or want to take a leisurely two-week journey the Gran Tour is a route that everyone should consider.

The region has a rich cultural and historical significance with the 420km Gran Tour guiding you through some of the must-see attractions. (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

Beyond this, the Villas de Madrid routes link eight of the city's most picturesque neighbouring villages each with their own charm and history. From the medieval square of Chinchón to the vineyards of Colmenar de Oreja, these routes offer a deep dive into Madrid's rural culture.

Much like in many other nations Spain has repurposed a wealth of its old railway lines turning them into Greenways or Vías Verdes. These car-free cycling paths wind through some of Madrid's most beautiful rural areas without a car in sight. The Via Verde del Tajuña and Via Verde del Río Guadarrama are perfect for families and less experienced cyclists, offering gentle rides through scenic landscapes.

Cycling infrastructure and services

Madrid has made a conscious effort to invest in cycling tourism. This is evident in the region's infrastructure and services tailored to cyclists. Many of the routes mentioned above are easily accessible by public transport ideal for those that don’t pick up a hire car at the airport. In and around the city there is a whole host of cycling-specific services from bicycle rental shops to cyclist-specific accommodation which all make the experience all the more pleasant.

The area has a wealth of fantastic accommodation specifically for cyclists (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

The CiclaMadrid product club is supported by local businesses and has been instrumental in developing the region as a top cycling destination. What the CiclaMadrid product club facilitates is ensuring that cyclists have everything they need for a successful and enjoyable stay, from hire bikes and cycle guides to luggage transport services.

A culinary journey on two wheels

It would be rude to travel to Madrid and not spend some of your time savouring the world-class cuisine that the area offers. In Madrid, cycling and gastronomic wonder go hand in hand with endless restaurants littering many of the routes that meander through the region. Whether you are looking for traditional Spanish tapas bars or Michelin-starred restaurants there is no shortage of choice in Madrid. If this sounds hard to resist many of the routes available from CiclaMadrid can easily include a stop or two at any number of the region's recommended restaurants.

It is not just food that Madrid is known for, it is also well known for its vineyards making this the perfect destination for any wine enthusiast. For those looking to combine a day's cycling and sample the wines of the local vineyards look no further than the Madrid Wine Route. This takes you through the vineyards of the Sierra Oeste de Madrid, where you can find a range of wines made from the region's signature Garnacha and Albillo Real grapes.

Sustainable and accessible cycling tourism

The routes around Madrid are well signposted making navigation an easier affair (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

Madrid has developed into a cycling destination with its roots in sustainability and accessibility. The region has been promoting active travel for tourists to encourage a more environmentally friendly way of accessing the wonders of Madrid. This approach aims to make the area more accessible without the need for a car and hopes to make the region more enticing to a whole host of different visitors from family getaways to solo travellers looking for an adventure.

One of the things you tend to miss when it comes to travelling through an area by car is the subtle changes from town to town or as the fields give way to vineyards and mountain slopes. Cycling in Madrid allows visitors to drop the pace and feast on the vibrancy of the landscapes and the culture surrounding them. Whether you're cycling through a UNESCO World Heritage Site, exploring a remote village, or simply enjoying the stunning landscapes, you'll find that Madrid offers a unique and enriching travel experience.