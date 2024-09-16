Is Madrid Spain’s best-kept cycling secret?

By
published

Mountains, car-free cycle paths, vineyards and a rich history all make Madrid a dream cycling destination

A view over one of the many villages that are within easy cycling distance of the city
Madrid has riding suitable for rides of all abilities with plenty of culture and food discoverable on two wheels (Image credit: CiclaMadrid)

The idea of heading abroad for some later summer sun, a winter training camp or just an active holiday can often be the perfect injection of motivation that we need from time to time. Along with other European nations like France, Switzerland and Italy, Spain is a firm favourite among riders and for good reason. The warm, sunny climate paired with a perfect mix of mountainous and flatter terrain lends itself nicely to all types of cycling getaways.

A secret paradise: The climate and landscapes of Madrid

Alex Hunt