FSA and Vision announces cockpit solutions

FSA and Vision have just released their stiffest and most aerodynamic Supercompact handlebars. This represents the huge attention of the brand to all market needs, as the new Supercompact handlebars meet especially women's and juniors' cycling needs.

Vision Metron 5D integrated handlebars (Image credit: Vision)

Part of the new “Super Compact” handlebar range created to accommodate a broader fitment range, the Metron 5D handlebar uses Vision’s own Aero-Ergo central section to create a unique shape that combines aerodynamics and ergonomics. With a slight rise from the stem clamp and a 10-degree forward bend, the 5D accommodates the natural position of your arms while cycling to provide more comfort and easier breathing.

The wing-like shape of the bar top increases aerodynamics, while the reinforced carbon fibre construction provides a great strength-to-weight ratio. The 5D also features internal cable routing, with guides that accommodate wiring for electronic shifting. Di2 compatible, the 5D even includes an integrated junction box, and 5mm offset drops. Available in two sizes – 6x L80 x W360(c-c) and 6 x L90 x W380(c-c) – the all-carbon Metron 5D integrated handlebars come with a Super Compact 120mm drop and 70mm reach.

The Metron 5D integrated Supercompact handlebars are available at a suggested retail price of €682.00 / £619.95.

(Image credit: Vision)

The pinnacle of FSA alloy products, the FSA Energy Super Compact Alloy Handlebar features an impressive range of features at a fraction of the price. With Aerodynamic integrated Cable Routing (ACR), double-butted and tapered AL7050, and a 34mm ergonomic flat top, the Energy handlebars weigh just 255 grams in the Ø31.8mm x W360, 380mm (c-c) size.

Like the Metron 5D handlebars, the Energy handlebars have a 120mm drop and 70mm reach for the best performance and aerodynamics. The Energy handlebars are bead-blasted black with polished anodized black, and grey colour graphics.

Available in five Super Compact sizes (360mm, 380mm, 400mm, 420mm and 440mm) the FSA Energy Super Compact Alloy Handlebar is available at a suggested retail price of £104.00– £124.95. Product codes:

(Image credit: Vision)

185-0024035090 HB ROAD ENERGY SuperCompact alloy ACR 380mm B1 185-0024055090 HB ROAD ENERGY SuperCompact alloy ACR 360mm B1 670-0348016030 VISION HB METRON 5D SuperCompact 90x380mm B1 670-0348017030 VISION HB METRON 5D SuperCompact 80x360mm B1

The FSA and Vision ACR family continues to grow with the release of the new Top Cone Spacer which allows you to fit FSA and Vision handlebars on Specialized, Pinarello, Trek, Cervélo, and BMC frames.

(Image credit: Vision)

More and more brands are choosing the Vision Aerodynamics Cable Routing system which provides a clean, internalized routing system devoid of sharp curves and kinks. Not only is the Vision ACR system practical and user-friendly, but it is also fast. Primož Roglič piloted the new Top Cone aboard his Cervélo Caledonia complete with Metron 5D ACR Integrated handlebar on his way to winning the 2021 Vuelta a España.

In addition to big-name bike manufacturers such as Merida, Bianchi, BH, and De Rosa, you can now join the best-selling FSA and Vision handlebars with a number of popular aero bike frames using both OEM and AM solutions. Using one of the new Top Cone Spacers, you can fit FSA and Vision handlebars onto the Pinarello Dogma F12, Trek Emonda, Specialized Tarmac SL7, BMC SLR01, and Cervélo Caledonia.

The core of the ACR System is built around the headset and integrated cockpit (or stem) which easily allows brands a “plug-in” solution to clean and simple cable routing. By using standard headset dimensions, the system maintains frame strength and, by routing cables through the headset, it also safely preserves the round steering column. Brands also have the flexibility to utilise a single frame design at a variety of spec levels simply by adjusting the cockpit and headset selection.

You can learn more about the tech behind the official FSA and Vision ACR System in this video .

(Image credit: Vision)

Available at a suggested retail price of just £40.00, these are the new Top Cone Spacers from FSA and Vision.