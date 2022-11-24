Ere Research Tenaci components give you the edge on your gravel rides

Ere Research may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of gravel cycling equipment, but it was one of the first brands to embrace gravel riding and its latest Tenaci gravel products offer well thought out, high quality wheels and tyres and an innovative handlebar cover for the gravel rider at affordable prices.

Tenaci comes from the Latin, meaning tenacious and grip, which Ere Research says exactly encapsulates its aims with its gravel range.

Let’s run through some key products in Ere Research’s Tenaci gravel range.

Tenaci GX23 wheelset

(Image credit: Ere Research)

The new alloy Tenaci GX23 wheelset aims to provide gravel performance at an affordable price. It’s designed to be robust, reliable and versatile, with a low profile tubeless ready rim with 26mm internal width, 33mm external that supports wider gravel tyres really well. Ere Research recommends tyre widths between 36c and 54c. There are three rim highlight colour options available.

(Image credit: Ere Research)

The Tenaci GX23 wheelset runs on Ere Research’s latest Iona-S hubs, designed totally in-house for reliability, with straight-pull hub flanges that have a low profile that ensures even distribution of loads through the hubset. They run on two sealed SKF bearings in the front wheel and four in the rear and come in Shimano, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo freehub variants. Keep them maintained and Ere Research says that the Iona-S hubs will last almost forever.

Ere Research says that the Tenaci GX23 wheelset weighs 1,640g, 770g for the front wheel and 870g for the rear wheel, a decent weight for a robust gravel wheelset. It’s priced at £549.

Tenaci TLR Skinwall tyres

(Image credit: Ere Research)

Tan sidewalls are fashionable on gravel bikes and the Tenaci TLR Skinwalll tyres come in 34mm, 38mm and 44mm width with skinwalls, although there’s a black option too. They mix a fast rolling open tread pattern that sheds mud easily with the grip to keep moving over unpaved surfaces.

The tyres are formed on a three layer carcass with 120 threads per inch and an aramid bead, and using Ere Research’s HPC rubber compound. Bead-to-bead Armis 2 protection helps to fend off sidewall damage.

The regular price of the Ere Research Tenaci TLR Skinwall tyres is £49 each.

Tenaci Handlebar Cover

(Image credit: Ere Research)

Ere Research’s most clever gravel product must be its new Tenaci Gravel Handlebar Cover. It’s designed to enhance your grip when you’re in the drops descending or climbing hard but still provide comfort and bar feel when riding on the tops.

Rather than a conventional tape, the bottom half of the bar cover, up to the bottom of the lever hoods, is made in a single piece that you push over the bar ends. It’s designed to give exceptional grip, with what Ere Research calls “knuckleheads” - finger grips under the bottom of the drops.

They’re complemented by deep grooves that are inspired by a dried up river bed and ensure that mud and wet are channelled away from your hands to improve grip. The covers also protect your bars from bashes.

Above the levers and along the tops, Ere Research uses a high quality 35mm wide wrapped tape with a fused EVA foam backing which adds grip and a soft touch. Its chamfered edges mean that it wraps smoothly without bumps at the overlaps.

Finally silicone rings finish off the tape ends, in place of the usual insulation tape, with its tendency to come undone.

The regular price of the Ere Research Tenaci Handlebar Cover is £35 and there are three colour options: moss green, army sand and black.

Ere Research has a whole range of other clever products for gravel and for road riding. Check out the Ere Research site for more details.