Ethias Cross - Parkcross Maldegem 2022
Laurens Sweeck secures solo win at Maldegem Ethias CrossPauwels Sauzen-Bingoal go 1-2 with Eli Iserbyt in second, Lars van der Haar takes third
Annemarie Worst wins Maldegem Ethias CrossBakker and Van Alphen complete the podium
Ethias Cross - Parkcross Maldegem 20225 February 2022 | Maldegem | C2
