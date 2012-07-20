Image 1 of 6 Some beautiful scenery for training (Image credit: Christoph Sauser) Image 2 of 6 A lovely meal atop the Niederhorn mountain (Image credit: Christoph Sauser) Image 3 of 6 A view of the lake (Image credit: Christoph Sauser) Image 4 of 6 Sleeping up high will help preparation for Leadville (Image credit: Christoph Sauser) Image 5 of 6 A view from atop the Niederhorn mountain (Image credit: Christoph Sauser) Image 6 of 6 You can get up to the Niederhorn mountain hotel by bike or by cable car. (Image credit: Christoph Sauser)

My Leadville 100 focus is on! It is the biggest mountain bike race in America. The course and town area at more-or-less 3000 meters or higher above sea level! That means you definitely want to adapt to the lack of oxygen beforehand.

At the moment, I am sleeping at the Niederhorn mountain hotel for one week. It's a super beautiful mountain nearby. To ride slowly up there takes not longer then 1.5 hours, or with car and cable car, it takes only half an hour. It is more than peaceful up here.

Next Tuesday, I will drive to Val d'Isère [France] for the World Cup finals, which luckily is at altitude as well. It is going to be my last World Cup ever! The first one was back in 1993.

That makes me feel old instantly when I see that nineteenninety number! Now don't make me write something sentimental about it... I might do something after the race.

But why look back when we move forward?

After the World Cup, I am leaving with Paddy (mechanic) and Gavin (soigneur) to go to Breckenridge for one week and then the following week to Leadville. Breckenridge which is at the same altitude as Leadville but has much better accommodations, plus it is good for the morale to change the training area after one week. Roads are pretty limited at America's altitude.

All the best,

Christoph

Stay tuned for more pre-Leadville blogs from Christoph Sauser (Specialized).