Team Profile
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Fernando Barcelo Aragon
- Orluis Aular
- Aritz Bagües
- Jon Barrenetxea
- Juan Fernando Calle
- Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda
- Alvaro Cuadros
- Josu Etxeberria
- Jhojan Garcia
- Mikel Nieve Ituralde
- Calum Johnston
- Iúri Leitão
- David Gonzalez Lopez
- Jonathan Lastra Martinez
- Sergio Roman Martín
- Julen Amezqueta Moreno
- Jokin Murguialday
- Joel Nicolau
- Yesid Albeiro Pira
- Eduard Prades Reverte
- Michal Schlegel
