Team Profile
Burgos-BH
- Mario Aparicio
- Jetse Bol
- Oscar Cabedo Carda
- Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis
- Ángel Fuentes
- Daniel Navarro Garcia
- Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves
- Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez
- Victor Langellotti
- Alexander Molenaar
- Jesus Ezquerra Muela
- Gabriel Muller
- Ander Okamika
- Felipe Orts
- Manuel Peñalver
- Diego Rubio
- Angel Madrazo Ruiz
- Mihkel Räim
- Adrià Moreno Sala
- Pelayo Sánchez
