Upgrade your ride for less with Tredz

New bike day is always nice when you add that n+1 bike to your stable. But if that’s not on the cards, there’s still a lot you can do to improve your current ride and Tredz (opens in new tab) is a great place to shop for the extras you need to upgrade your ride in 2023.

The good news is that an upgrade to your current bike can be just as ride-changing as buying a new bike. Bike brands usually make compromises when they spec new bikes, to help them hit a price point. That means that some quite inexpensive component changes can up your bike’s performance, make it lighter, allow you to get more out of your rides or just help you be more comfortable when riding.

Even if you’ve got your heart set on an expensive upgrade like new wheels or a power meter, Tredz can help. It can offer you zero per cent interest on your purchases, with a simple online application process.

A set of Shimano-compatible Garmin Rally RS200 (opens in new tab) SPD-SL power meter pedals costs just £66.67 with zero per cent interest over 12 months, for example, or you can pay for them over 48 months for just £20.79 a month. And Tredz has already discounted them by £170 from the list price.

If you’re not sure how to make an upgrade to your bike, Tredz can help too. It’s got a wide range of How To guides (opens in new tab) on site covering everything from cleaning your bike through to getting your bike fit right.

So if you’re looking for an upgrade, here are our top five picks for the best upgrades to your bike from Tredz (opens in new tab).

Five of the best upgrade options at Tredz

Stages Shimano 105 left crank power meter

(Image credit: Tredz)

From £24.92 per month with 0% finance

We’ve mentioned the Garmin Rally power meter option already, but the Stages Cycling Power G3 left crank power meter provides a cheaper alternative. Stages has a reputation for producing accurate power meters that give long battery life and are very light and low profile too, with the Stages G3 power meter offering +/-1.5 per cent accuracy. Tredz has Stages power meters available on a wide range of other Shimano cranks, as well as an extensive range of other top rated power meters (opens in new tab).

Buy the Stages Shimano 105 left crank power meter from Tredz from £24.92 per month (opens in new tab)

Specialized Power Pro Saddle

(Image credit: Tredz)

From £21.17 per month with 0% finance

Saddle fit is a very personal thing and many people live with uncomfortable saddles for years. But 3D printed saddles are getting rave reviews for their increased comfort over foam padding. The Specialized Power Pro saddle has the brand’s Mirror 3D printing tech, as used in its S-Works saddle, but its titanium rails and recycled carbon fibre content make for a much more affordable price. It’s one of almost 500 bike saddles (opens in new tab) stocked by Tredz.

Buy the Specialized Power Pro Saddle from Tredz from £21.17 per month (opens in new tab)

Shimano Ultegra R8000 carbon pedals

(Image credit: Tredz)

From £23.34 per month with 0% finance

Shimano Ultegra pedals give you the same tech as the brand’s top spec Dura-Ace pedals (opens in new tab), just in a much more affordable form that at 248g is only 12g heavier than Dura-Ace. They have carbon bodies with stainless steel wear plates for durability, a low 10mm stack height and a large, stable surface in contact with the cleat. They turn on steel axles, with sealed cartridge bearings making for easy maintenance.

Tredz has the Shimano Ultegra pedals available with six months zero per cent interest and the price is discounted by £20, making them a great upgrade that’s inexpensive too. Tredz even sells the version with 4mm longer axles if you like a wider stance width.

Buy Shimano Ultegra R8000 pedals from Tredz from £23.34 per month (opens in new tab)

Roval Alpiniste CL carbon wheelset

(Image credit: Tredz)

From £21.83 per month

Top of most cyclists’ upgrade list is a new set of wheels and you can pick up these Roval Alpiniste CL wheels at a bargain price right now. They’re the first generation Alpiniste wheels, so they’re not tubeless compatible, but if you’re not yet ready to go tubeless that may not matter. At 1,365g a set they’re really lightweight and have had great reviews.

As you’d expect, Tredz has a large number of other road bike wheel (opens in new tab) options available at a range of different price points.

Buy the Roval Alpiniste CL carbon wheelset from Tredz from £21.83 per month (opens in new tab)

Thomson Carbon Road Handlebar

(Image credit: Tredz)

From £35.50 per month with 0% finance

Another upgrade that can save you weight, add compliance and maybe make riding more comfortable is a new set of handlebars. The Thomson Carbon Road Handlebar has a mid-compact reach and drop. The flattened tops make for a wide hand hold, without limiting the scope to adjust bar angle. The bar is available in 42cm, 44cm and 46cm widths and you can buy it over six months with zero per cent interest.

Again, Tredz has a wide range of road handlebars (opens in new tab), from single piece carbon bar/stems through to inexpensive alloy options.

Buy the Thomson Carbon Road Handlebar from Tredz from £35.50 per month (opens in new tab)

