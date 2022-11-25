The perfect Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your life

Choosing the best gifts for a cyclist isn't easy, especially if you're on the hunt for presents for someone who seemingly have everything they need already. Added to that, if you're not a cyclist yourself, it can be a daunting space filled with confusing jargon such as freehubs, derailleurs and chamois pads. It's hard to have the confidence that you'll buy the right thing, in the right size and style.

Most cyclists have already received socks with bikes printed on them, t-shirts with a graphic representing one of the world's famous climbs, and bike repair kits that are about as useful as cardboard screwdrivers, so don't make this year's Christmas gift yet another novelty.

If you've toiled through the bike shops and inspiration is running dry, choose from the list below and make this Christmas one to remember.

(Image credit: Rehook)

Rehook Tyre Glider & Rehook Mini Bundle

Price: £29.99

Rehook Tyre Glider and Rehook Mini are a light and compact combination built for each other. These pocket-sized tools are designed to get you back on your bike. Ideal for; fitting tight tyres, dropped chains, jams, turbos, maintenance and roadside adjustments.

Rehook Mini is the pocket-sized tool to get your chain back on your bike, incorporating toolbits with a foldable classic Rehook toolhead.

Rehook Tyre Glider is the evolution of tyre levers. It works across all bike disciplines, allowing quicker and easier removal and installation of tight-fitting tyres.

Buy at rehook.bike

(Image credit: Cycology)

Be bold. Be seen. Be warm. Cycology

Price: Varies

Featuring hand-drawn designs from the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia. These bold and unique garments will let you stand out from the pack. Created from high-performance fabrics with exceptional comfort and protection from the cold. Winter range of garments includes base layers, long sleeve jerseys, jackets, bib tights and accessories. Mix and match or get the complete look.

Pictured are long sleeve jerseys (£85), bib tights (£100), winter gloves (£26), neck warmers (£15) and socks (£15).

Buy at CycologyGear (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Ere)

Ere Tenaci handlebar cover

Price: £35.00

This is a totally new product and we are quite sure you've never seen this before anywhere else. Our new Tenaci Gravel Handlebar covers are all you need to upgrade your handlebars. They are designed for long days in the saddle. This is a classic bar tape, combined with a unique bar cover that you slide over the end of your handlebars, up to the shifters.

The cover not only offers the ultimate grip on your bike but also protects your handlebars against side impacts. Our Ere Tenaci Bar Cover is one of those new little innovations that make sure every gravel ride is a ride you can enjoy.

Buy at Ere

(Image credit: Shokz)

Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

Price: £129.95 (£103.95 now, 30% off from 21 Dec to 27 Dec)

Safety: The open-ear design based on bone-conduction technology allows you to be open to the world, enjoy high-quality sound and pay attention to your environment at the same time.

Comfortable: with nothing plugging into, or covering your ears, OpenRun brings you all-day comfort.

Waterproof: OpenRun enjoys an IP67 water-resistant standard, who keeps your headphones safe from splashes, sweat, and even getting caught in the rain.

Super lightweight: When wearing, you felt super lightweight and even dynamic movement was uninhibited.

Different Size, different choices: there are standard and mini sizes, and you can find your most suitable fit

Buy at Shokz (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Vitus)

Vitus Kids Range. For Little Riders

Price: Varies

With something for all abilities, our range of kids' bikes is engineered for fun, confidence, and control with attention to simple but assuring components. Perfect for exploring and building those essential skills that will stay with them for life, whilst maximising the fun.

Covering years 3 to 7+ years, from Balance bikes to trail-ready hardtails and CX bikes, our range is Influenced greatly by all the good stuff we learned when creating our award-winning bikes. Our kid's platforms bring all the same riding performance to the next generation.

Buy at Vitusbikes.com

(Image credit: SQlab)

SQlab: A saddle for true racers

Price: £99.99 - £139.99

Starting at only 125g, the 612 ERGOWAVE® R Carbon can give you the advantage you’ve been waiting for. The popular SQlab ERGOWAVE® shape was adapted for performance-oriented riders with a very sporty sitting position on the road bike and XC. The slim, firm padding and narrow waist offer maximum space for the legs, while the raised rear creates optimal grip for better power transmission. The interplay between longitudinal stiffness and flex to the side means more comfort with less weight at the same time. Available in sizes from 12cm to 14cm to find the perfect fit for your body.

View at SQ-lab.com

(Image credit: Elite)

Elite Nanofly 0-100

Price: £29.99

Keep your drinks hot for hours during your winter rides with Elite's all-season insulated bottle.

Buy at Elite

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II

Price: £164.99

Winter can provide some of the most epic riding days with cool, crisp air and snow dusted trails. Reset the thermostat with the updated MT500 Freezing Point Jacket and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Lightweight yet durable ripstop body panels with PrimaLoft® GOLD insulation means this jacket will hold up in the most demanding conditions.

Buy at Endura (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Fiido)

Fiido D3 Pro: Best Value E-bike under £600

Price: £504.00

Fiido D3 Pro is a foldable, light, and powerful Ebike that can turn dull, daily tasks such as errand running into a great combination of joyride and workout.

It is one of the lightest bikes on the market with a mere 17.5 kg (38.6 lbs) total weight, equipped with a 250W Brushless motor that effortlessly reaches speeds up to 16MPH/25KPH. You won’t stop feeling your pedal resistance at higher speeds with the high gear ratio and better torque.

Meanwhile, you climb the slope to open up new perspectives and expand your whole family’s sphere of activity with ease.

Buy at Fiido.com (opens in new tab)