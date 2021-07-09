Fiido X electric bike: The future starts here

Born in 2017, Fiido has fast grown into a company specialising in folding electric bikes and scooters. It's bike range already comprises city bikes and fat tyre bikes capable of going off road, but today, there's another new model to choose from.

Launching on crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo, the Fiido X is an all-new, futuristic folding electric bike designed for anyone wanting to electrify their ride.

Complete with an innovative hidden folding mechanism and smart locking system, the Fiido X is the perfect companion to any city centre commuter. It folds down to just 84 x 40 x 59cm and weighs 17.5kg, so it will easily find space in your home, beneath your desk or on public transport, and it's lightweight, practical and portable.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fiido) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fiido)

The locking system comprises an innovative keyless security system, providing a secure patented anti-theft function with a smart integrated keypad built into the rear of the frame, Fiido X offers security without the need for a traditional key lock. There is also an integrated smartphone app in development, which will allow Fiido X owners to perform real-time diagnostics and share their cycling experience with friends, family, and fellow owners.

The smart integrated keypad allows you to lock the bike without the need for a key (Image credit: Fiido)

In addition to the seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, Fiido's own motor system will assist with the drive, supplying 40Nm of torque to help riders up to 15.5mph / 25kph, the legal limit in Europe and Australia. To aid with its minimal overall size, Fiido has integrated the 36V, 11.6AH battery into the seatpost, connected via a novel rail-type power supply that results in a cable-free aesthetic while allowing the rider to raise and lower the seatpost without issue.

That is all built upon a magnesium alloy die-cast frame that eschews the typical two-triangle frame in favour of a single-tube construction. There are no chain stays, nor is there a down tube, and the result is a futuristic design that sees the fork legs flow through the top tube into the seat stays in a sleek and continuous fashion. The bike is completed with 20-inch wheels as well as integrated lights and fenders.

Choose from two models

Two options are available in the new range, the Fiido X and the Fiido X Lite.

In addition to hydraulic brakes, owners of the Fiido X will benefit from a 36V 11.6Ah battery which offers a range of up to 130km. Charging from empty will take seven hours, making it perfectly suited to a day at work or overnight charge.

Those who opt for the Fiido X Lite will get an even lighter weight bike, at 16.9kg, complete with cable-actuated disc brakes, and the drive will come via a 5.8Ah 36V battery that offers a 60km range and a charge time of four to five hours.

(Image credit: Fiido)

Early bird discounts via Indiegogo

Both bikes are available as of the 13th of July via crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo.

The Fiido X will retail for $1,999.00, but those who pre-order during the Indiegogo crowdfunding period can reap the benefits of early discounts, with an early bird price of $1,399.00 and for those who act super fast, there's a super early bird price of just $1,099.00.

Fiido X Lite customers can also benefit from early access pricing, with the early bird price sitting at $1,099.00, and the super early bird price at $899.00.