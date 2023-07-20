Bike Room sells BMC and Cannondale Pro bikes ridden by some of the sport's biggest names

Bike Room, the Italian company which specialises in Ex-Pro team road bikes has recently added Team AG2R BMC and EF-Education Cannondales to its portfolio of bikes for sale.

If you aren't familiar with Bike Room they are experts in sourcing and selling World Tour and Pro Team race bikes using their network of contacts and partnerships with some of the biggest cycling teams in the world.

As well as bikes from AG2R and EF Education-EasyPost and the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women's professional team. Bike room stock bikes from World Tour teams such as Movistar, Trek Segafredo (now Lidl-Trek) and UAE Team Emirates.

Professional teams get through a lot of bikes in a season and most of the bikes Bike Room sells are often 2nd, 3rd or 4th team bikes that have been assembled by World Tour mechanics to begin with and are often in great condition come the season end. As World Tour race bikes, most models are top tier but at discounted prices, and there is often a range of heavily discounted models available.

Esteban Chaves old Cannondale Supersix Evo is currently available (Image credit: The Bike Room)

Each used bike carries a 1 year warranty and every model is inspected to ensure its authenticity. Before being ridden by its new owner, bikes are checked and serviced by a Bike Room mechanic before being test ridden to ensure everything is perfect.

Bike Room makes it easy to find and purchase a bike via its website. A wide range of payment options are provided as well as a bid system where interested customers can submit their best offer price on a particular bike. Pretty much worldwide shipping is offered and each machine requires minimal assembly out of the box, there's even a helpful how-to-assemble video on the Bike Room website.

Bike trade-ins are supported, trade-in is EU only currently and will be available in the United States in the future. There's a handy trade-in calculator on the website to check the value of your bike and if a bike doesn't qualify for credit Bike Room will even recycle it for free.

One of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women's race bikes (Image credit: The Bike Room)

Cannondale models from the World-Tour

Currently for sale are ex-team bikes from the EF Education-EasyPost team whose roster boasts star riders such as Tour of Flanders and Grand Tour Stage winner Alberto Bettiol as well as KOM jersey wearer in this year's Tour de France Neilson Powless. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women's World Tour team includes rising Italian star Letizia Borghesi and the women's Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson.

EF Education-EasyPost bikes from the 2021 season are available in a really wide range of sizes from 44 to 58cm. The team race mainly on the legendary Cannondale Supersix Evo Hi-Mod bike, and a model bearing the name of none other than Columbian star Esteban Chaves is currently for sale.

Chaves's bike features a superlight Supersix Evo Hi-Mod frame, Shimano di2 Ultegra 12-speed groupset as well as a carbon fibre FSA Power 2 Max power meter chainset with aero chainring. A model that is rarely seen outside of the pro ranks which highlights some of the pro-only kit that Bike Room offers.

Twenty-nine EF Education-TIBCO-SVB Supersix-Evo Hi-Mod team bikes are also available from the 2022 season ranging from sizes 44 through to 56cm. There are team bikes available belonging to Krista Doebel-Hickok as well as Zwift Academy winner Tanja Erath. The bikes feature team edition paint and top-end Dura-Ace and Ultegra di2 groupsets and power meters. Some bikes also feature aftermarket upgraded derailleur hangers that are stiffer than stock for improved shifting, another pro bike special touch and upgrade.

AG2R BMC team bikes are now available

Ben O'Connor's bikes has a seriously high spec (Image credit: The Bike Room)

The Bike Room also now offers 2022 BMC Teammachine and Timemachine bikes and framesets from the AG2R Citroën team. This means fans of the team have the opportunity to own bikes ridden by star riders such as Australian Tour de France contender Ben O'Connor, and French stars Benoît Cosnefroy and Aurélien Paret-Peintre

There are over 30 models in stock, in sizes from 51 through to 58cm. The Teammachine is the all-around race bike from BMC whilst the Timemachine has a more aggressive focus on aerodynamics for the fastest of days.

Ben O'Connor's #2 bike from the 2022 season is currently available and features an incredibly high-end spec consisting of a BMC Teammachine SLR01 frame in AG2R team colours. Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic groupset and the very special Campagnolo Bora One 50 tubular carbon wheels.

Framsesets of both models are also available if a custom build project is more your style. And for the absolute speed freaks, a few Timemachine models are available including the number #3 bike from Gijs Van Hoecke which is also kitted out with a Super Record EPS electronic groupset and Campagnolo Bora wheels again. The Timemachine frame also features several aero features such as semi-integrated bottle cages and an aero seatpost.

Fans of Larry Warbasse have the chance to own one of his race bikes (Image credit: The Bike Room)

Rare and limited edition bikes

Aside from the range of listed team bikes, Bike Room can also locate and procure specific models if a client has their heart set on a certain bike even if they are finding it difficult to find online, thanks in no small part to their Pro Team and brand connections.

There is a limited edition section on the website which is definitely worth keeping an eye on as it's often stocked with limited or rare models. Just scrolling through the listings raises the pulse and you can currently find the recently released Mark Cavendish Wilier Filante SLR Tour De France special. A bike that was recently released in a special colourway to celebrate the Manxman's final tour.

There are also several limited edition Colnago's including a limited edition livery designed by award-winning designer Motoki Yoshio. Fans of the Shark of Messina will also be excited to see a special Vicenzo Nibali Lombardia edition Wilier Triestina Zero SLR for sale.

The bike room offers a one-stop shop if you are interested in a high-end or pro road bike. Their streamlined process and strong customer service should mean the only thing you need to worry about is getting out and trying to make the bike go as fast as its previous owner, something that may take some time.



