Elite: Cycling excellence through innovation and sustainability

(Image credit: Elite/Getty Images)

For cyclists who seek to push the boundaries of their performance and embrace the latest advancements in technology, Elite is often the first port of call.

The Italian company has etched its name in the cycling world by producing cutting-edge gear and accessories that cater to the needs of both outdoor and indoor cyclists.

Here, we delve into the world of Elite, exploring its commitment to excellence, its role as a technical partner to world-class cyclists, and its dedication to sustainability.

A legacy of excellence

Elite proudly serves as the official supplier to a diverse array of top-level cycling teams, supplying 12 WorldTour and nine Women's WorldTour teams including Ineos Grenadiers, Canyon-Sram, UAE Team Emirates, FDJ-Suez, and Alpecin-Deceuninck.

This esteemed clientele, which has included countless cycling legends through the years, relies on Elite's extensive product lineup, including water bottles, bottle cages, home trainers, indoor training accessories, bike maintenance tools, and the Ozone line of pre-race and post-race oils and creams.

The ongoing trust placed in Elite by some of the most accomplished cyclists in the world is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and performance.

Partnering with cycling icons

Being technical partners with world-class cyclists is not just a badge of honour for Elite; it's a symbiotic, strategic collaboration that also helps shape the development of their products.

Riders have used Elite's products at the biggest races in the world for over 30 years, with stars winning races including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders and the Road World Championships over the years.

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar races and wins with Elite (Image credit: Lorenzo Fizza Verdinelli/Elite)

During that time, Elite has forged alliances with cycling legends such as Marco Pantani, Miguel Indurain, Chris Froome, Annemiek van Vleuten, Tadej Pogačar, and Mathieu van der Poel.

These riders, who have countless triumphs in the most legendary events in cycling on their collective palmarès, actively contribute to the development of Elite's products, providing invaluable feedback that fuels the brand's pursuit of innovation.

Most recently, Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious joined Elite's roster of champions with his solo UCI Gravel World Championship win in Veneto, further solidifying the company's position as a brand of choice for the best of the best in world cycling.

Innovation at the forefront

In the ever-evolving landscape of cycling technology, innovation is key, and Elite consistently places it at the forefront of its product development.

The company is dedicated to creating practical, forward-thinking products that resonate with the contemporary needs of cyclists. The Fly Team bottle, part of the Elite-signature Fly collection, exemplifies this commitment.

Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates taking advantage of the Elite cycling ecosystem (Image credit: Lorenzo Fizza Verdinelli/Elite)

Known for its lightweight design and high-liquid flow, the Fly Team bottle also features the official artwork of partnered teams. We've all seen fans at the roadside scramble to collect bottles discarded by their heroes in the speeding peloton. Well, chances are they're rushing to add an Elite bottle to their collection.

For bottle cages, Elite offers options like the Vico Carbon, Leggero Carbon, and Custom Race Plus, renowned for their lightweight yet robust construction, ensuring excellent bottle retention during outdoor riding, whether you're racing or logging the long training miles.

Away from the open road, Elite also understands the importance of indoor training and warm-up sessions. To cater to these needs, the company provides top-tier smart trainers and is arguably the top name in smart trainers. Their range includes the latest models like Justo, Direto XR-T, and Suito-T.

These smart trainers are seen around the top-level peloton before and after races and in spare bedrooms around the cycling world. Elite's range ensures that elite and everyday cyclists have access to the best tools to enhance their performance, offering features that align with the rigorous demands of day-in, day-out training.

Mechanics also play a pivotal, if lesser seen role in the success of cycling teams, and Elite acknowledges this by providing them with the Elite Workstand Race FC. This repair workstand streamlines daily workshop maintenance, on-the-road repairs, and at-home bicycle cleaning. Its design and functionality cater to the specific needs of professional mechanics, helping them keep dozens of cyclists racing at their best throughout the season.

Elite supplies WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams with countless bottles every season (Image credit: Elite/Cycling Media Agency)

Sustainable and eco-friendly products

In an era where environmental sustainability is a growing concern, Elite has taken a proactive stance toward a green transition. This business model is founded on eco-design principles, emphasizing the evaluation of materials, sustainable production logistics, and the exploration of eco-friendly materials, including recycled and recyclable options.

Sustainability is not just a buzzword for Elite; it is a headline consideration that leads every aspect of their operations. The company is committed to developing new strategies, processes, and products that embrace a circular economy approach from the design and planning stage.

This includes a shift towards the use of recycled and renewable materials, reducing reliance on non-sustainable energy resources.

Elite's dedication to sustainability is exemplified by its product lineup. The Jet Green water bottle, made from bio-based plastic sourced from sugarcane, stands as a testament to its commitment to reducing dependence on petroleum-derived materials.

Elite's headquarters in Fontaniva. Padua (Image credit: Elite)

This renewable and sustainable material aligns with Elite's mission to minimize the environmental impact of their products.

In the outdoor cycling gear lineup, Elite offers the Cannibal XC and Prism Recycled bottle cages. The Cannibal XC is crafted with 40% plastic derived from castor beans, while the Prism Recycled cage is made from 65% pre-consumer regenerated plastic.

These products, among others in the Elite range, showcase the company's innovative use of alternative and eco-friendly materials, pushing the boundaries of sustainability in the cycling industry.

Elite training, Elite winning, Elite sustainability

Elite's journey in the cycling industry is not just about producing cutting-edge gear; it's a commitment to excellence, a collaboration with cycling legends, and a dedication to sustainability.

As elite cyclists continue to push the boundaries of their sport, Elite stands as a reliable partner, providing them with the tools they need to achieve greatness. Through innovation and a green transition, Elite is not just shaping the future of cycling gear; it's riding towards a sustainable future for the entire cycling community.

For cyclists who seek more than just a ride, Elite is the brand that propels them towards cycling excellence.