X2O Badkamers Trofee - Herentals 2022
Latest News from the Race
Van Aert takes hometown victory in HerentalsPidcock and Aerts round out podium in fifth round of X2O Trofee
Lucinda Brand wins again in HerentalsWorld champion claims seventh straight victory but Betsema hangs on to overall X2O Trofee lead
Stages
X2O Badkamers Trofee - Herentals 20225 January 2022 | Herentals | C2
