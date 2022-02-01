UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #14 - Flamanville 2022
Latest News from the Race
Iserbyt wins Flamanville World CupAerts, Vanthourenhout round out podium
Van Empel wins Flamanville World Cup as absent Brand seals overall titleDutchwoman outsprints Pieterse as Vas rounds out podium
UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #14 - Flamanville 202216 January 2022 | Flamanville | CDM
