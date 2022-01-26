UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #13 - Hulst 2022
Pidcock breaks Van Aert's winning streak at Hulst World CupBelgian champion suffers early mechanical and finishes fourth behind Iserbyt and Van der Haar
Brand wins again at the Hulst World CupWorld champion beats Pieterse and Worst
UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #13 - Hulst 20222 January 2022 | Hulst | CDM
