Vision Trimax Carbon 45 wheelset review

A more affordable, aerodynamic wheelset upgrade for those who still ride a rim-brake actuated road bikes

As far as road bike wheels go Vision is one of the oldest hoop manufacturers in the world - the company is also one of the leading proponents of carbon wheel technology with a lineage that dates back to the 90s.

Its current wheel portfolio is extensive, brimming with alloy and carbon options to sate all schools of thought, traditionalists included. In fact, despite the global move towards disc-brake actuation, Vision still offers a comprehensive range of rim-brake wheel options in a variety of material choices and rim profiles.

The carbon look of the Vision Trimax 45 wheels will complement the aesthetics of any road bike (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The Vision Trimax 45 wheelset pictured here is one of the American company's most popular offerings which aims to kill two birds with one stone - in this case doubling up as both a triathlon and road wheel solution.

We tested the Vision Trimax 45s across the rolling topography, mixed road surfaces and windy expanses of the UK's Surrey Hills and came away impressed by what they offer in terms of all-round performance.

Image 1 of 4 Despite what the aesthetics suggest the entire rim is, in actual fact, manufactured from aluminium (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 Logos are stickers and not printed onto the rim (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 A complete set - bar tyres, skewers and cassette - will tip the scale at 1,750g (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 4 Although based on the T42 wheelset, the Trimax 45 feature a wider rim width and newly designed aluminium hubs (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

Vision describes the Trimax 45 wheelset as an evolution of its venerable T42 and, in many ways, it is the same wheelset - the only real difference being the wider rim width, black spokes and new-generation hub.

Despite what the aesthetics suggest the entire rim is, in actual fact, manufactured from aluminium and merely wrapped in a pseudo-carbon-fibre sheath for added stiffness and visual impact - Vision calls this 'Carbon Structural Integration' or CSI for short. And while some may find the visuals a little polarising, the Trimax 45s are refined-looking wheels nonetheless, the exposed carbon weave doing well to offset the logo graphics and alloy brake track.

As a carbon alloy clincher, the Trimax 45s combines the aero properties of a 42mm-deep rim with an alloy brake track. Not only does the brake track provide stellar stopping power but the alloy surface also lends itself to be used throughout the season doubling up as both a training and racing wheel.

The hub is compatible with Shimano 10/11S, Sram 10/11S, FSA 11 cassettes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specification and build

The wheels are built and laced up by hand with straight-pull Sapim aero spokes – 16 at the front and 21 at the rear. The complete wheelset tips the scales at 1,750g which is par for the course in the mid-level wheel segment (805g front, 945g rear).

The machined aluminium hubs feature six sealed cartridge bearings (two at the front, four at the rear) fixed upon a 17mm hub axle diameter. They're compatible with Shimano 10/11S, Sram 10/11S, FSA 11 cassettes.

Unfortunately, they're available in clincher guise only and cannot be converted to run tubeless tyres.

The alloy brake track means it can be used throughout the season - in all weather conditions - doubling up as both a training and racing wheel (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Performance, ride and handling

With an internal rim width of 17mm (22.1mm external) they're not the widest wheels around but this has done little to negatively impact straight-line performance and cornering speed. That said, the ride quality is pretty hard - particularly on abrasive road surfaces - so you'll need to experiment with tyre pressures. At 62kg I found the trade-off between compliance and speed to be around 80psi front and rear, this using Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres.

In terms of real-world performance, the Trimax 45s track well and predictably despite the 42mm rim profile, and fare pretty well in all conditions, cross-winds included. Of course, nasty side-on gusts will have an effect on the front wheel but its nothing too alarming. Besides, I find the best way to counter this is by holding the drops and getting more weight over the front wheel.

The big question around wheels of this nature however, hinges more around the aerodynamic credentials and how well they perform in a straight line? In short, they're fast and will definitely improve both your straight-line and average speeds thanks to the manner in which they roll and maintain momentum across rolling topography.

The hubs utilise six sealed cartridge bearings (two at the front, four at the rear) fixed upon a 17mm hub axle diameter (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

The Vision Trimax 45 wheels are only available as a rim-brake option but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, a quick audit at your next group ride or coffee stop will clearly demonstrate that the rim-brake-actuated road bike is indeed not dead but alive and kicking.

While there are lighter, more attractive and genuine carbon wheelsets on offer, the Vision Trimax 45s have a trick up their sleeves - an alloy brake track. This makes them more resilient to wear and tear meaning they can hold up to season-long abuse through winter and still be used come race day. In fact, during our entire four-month test they never as much put a foot wrong, instead, they offered reliable performance day in, day out.

Something we would have liked to have seen is tubeless-ready functionality. Not only would this radically alter compliance and road feel but improve traction levels during head-speed cornering, too.

Overall, the Vision Trimax 45 is a bulletproof, no-frills wheelset with tangible performance benefits - they're ideal for anyone looking for a genuine upgrade that won't harm your bank balance.

Test conditions

Temperature range: 0-15 degrees

Weather: Cold, rain, wind

Road surface: Abrasive, wet

Route: Rolling topography of Surrey Hills

Mileage: 613km

Test term: 4 months

Tech Spec: Vision Trimax Carbon 45 wheelset