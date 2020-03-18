First look review: Bontrager Ballista Knit shoes

Bontrager Ballista Knit is a lightweight, stylish and airy shoe, yet beware of Bontrager's sizing

Image 1 of 15 The Bontrager Ballista Knit road shoes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 15 The Boa IP-1 dial is located on the heel (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 15 The design is said to pull the foot 'down and back to create a secure hold' (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 15 The shoes have a new DWR coated knit upper with a capped toe (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 15 Bontrager has also updated the new Boa cable routing from fully enclosed to a part-exposed solution (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 15 There's no denying, the removal of the Boa leads to a clean and classic frontal aesthetic (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 15 The Boa cable is threaded through the tongue to hold it in place (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 15 The InForm carbon sole is a slightly lighter-weight version than the XXX Road shoes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 15 It features small venting holes and markings for easy cleat positioning (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 15 The carbon sole is rated as 12 on Bontrager's Stiffness Index rating - the XXX Road shoe is rated 14 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 15 The heel pads are easily replaceable with a screwdriver (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 15 The heel features a cat-tongue-like material to keep the foot locked in place (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 15 The insoles forego the modular arch support that other brands provide, as Bontrager sells its own range of InForm BioDynamic arch-support insoles (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 15 On the Cyclingnews scales of truth, the shoes averaged at 317g, with Shimano's 35g yellow cleats, making for an average weight of 282g (size EU46) (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 15 Bontrager also includes a pair of Ballista-specific overshoes in the box (Image credit: Bontrager)

Bontrager released the Ballista Knit in the latter half of 2019. As the name quite adequately eludes, it's a knitted version of the longer-standing Ballista road shoe, which have earned a place in our guide to the best cycling shoes .

However, Bontrager didn't stop at changing the upper's material; the Boa cable routing was also given a minor update, no longer is it full-length-housing, instead, it's open to the elements beneath the ankle.

The single Boa dial does successfully cinch up the shoe, however it lacks the zonal tightening of a multi-Boa system. This is exacerbated by Bontrager's sizing letting us down yet again, which we'll get to shortly.

For your £269.99 (US$324.99 / €299.99), you're not just getting a pair of shoes. In the box, there's also a pair of Ballista-specific overshoes, which feature an in-built hole at the heel into which the Boa dial sits. This strikes us as a bit of an afterthought, but it's a well-designed one nonetheless.

Design and aesthetics

The Ballista Knit shoes are available in three colours: black, white and radioactive yellow. The position of the Boa mightn't be to everyone's liking, but it's novel and I respect Bontrager's willingness to stray from the norm. The major benefit of the Boa position is that it removes any clutter from the forefoot. The result is a classic lace-up aesthetic with the on-the-fly adjustability of a Boa.

Specifications

The Ballista Knit shoes are DWR coated and the toe is capped off to try to stave off the weather, but there's no denying these are light and airy summer shoes, though the inclusion of the just-in-case overshoes should extend their use into shoulder-season somewhat.

On Bontrager's stiffness index rating, the Ballista Knit is rated as 12, while the stiffest currently in Bontrager's lineup is the XXX Road shoes at 14.

When buying, beware Bontrager's sizing. In the four pairs of Bontrager shoes I own, sizing varies. I've put together a little table to explain.

Bontrager XXX LE 2015 EU45 UK11 US12 Fit well Bontrager XXX MTB 2018 EU45 UK11 US12 Too small Bontrager XXX Road 2019 EU46 UK12 US13 Fit well Bontrager Ballista Knit 2019 EU46 UK12 US13 Too big

Therefore, for the Ballista Knit, if it's not possible to try before you buy, I would recommend those using the EU scale to choose a size down, and UK/US sizing to choose true-to-size.

If you're in need of arch support, you'll need to factor this into the cost. Many brands offer insoles with inbuilt modular arch support, however, Bontrager offers its own separate range of dedicated InForm BioDynamic insoles with varying arch supports.

