First look review: Bontrager Ballista Knit shoes

Our Verdict
Bontrager Ballista Knit is a lightweight, stylish and airy shoe, yet beware of Bontrager's sizing
For
- Lightweight
- Overshoes included
Against
- Bontrager's sizing
- Limited colours
Bontrager released the Ballista Knit in the latter half of 2019. As the name quite adequately eludes, it's a knitted version of the longer-standing Ballista road shoe, which have earned a place in our guide to the best cycling shoes.
However, Bontrager didn't stop at changing the upper's material; the Boa cable routing was also given a minor update, no longer is it full-length-housing, instead, it's open to the elements beneath the ankle.
The single Boa dial does successfully cinch up the shoe, however it lacks the zonal tightening of a multi-Boa system. This is exacerbated by Bontrager's sizing letting us down yet again, which we'll get to shortly.
For your £269.99 (US$324.99 / €299.99), you're not just getting a pair of shoes. In the box, there's also a pair of Ballista-specific overshoes, which feature an in-built hole at the heel into which the Boa dial sits. This strikes us as a bit of an afterthought, but it's a well-designed one nonetheless.
Design and aesthetics
The Ballista Knit shoes are available in three colours: black, white and radioactive yellow. The position of the Boa mightn't be to everyone's liking, but it's novel and I respect Bontrager's willingness to stray from the norm. The major benefit of the Boa position is that it removes any clutter from the forefoot. The result is a classic lace-up aesthetic with the on-the-fly adjustability of a Boa.
Specifications
The Ballista Knit shoes are DWR coated and the toe is capped off to try to stave off the weather, but there's no denying these are light and airy summer shoes, though the inclusion of the just-in-case overshoes should extend their use into shoulder-season somewhat.
On Bontrager's stiffness index rating, the Ballista Knit is rated as 12, while the stiffest currently in Bontrager's lineup is the XXX Road shoes at 14.
When buying, beware Bontrager's sizing. In the four pairs of Bontrager shoes I own, sizing varies. I've put together a little table to explain.
|Bontrager XXX LE 2015
|EU45
|UK11
|US12
|Fit well
|Bontrager XXX MTB 2018
|EU45
|UK11
|US12
|Too small
|Bontrager XXX Road 2019
|EU46
|UK12
|US13
|Fit well
|Bontrager Ballista Knit 2019
|EU46
|UK12
|US13
|Too big
Therefore, for the Ballista Knit, if it's not possible to try before you buy, I would recommend those using the EU scale to choose a size down, and UK/US sizing to choose true-to-size.
If you're in need of arch support, you'll need to factor this into the cost. Many brands offer insoles with inbuilt modular arch support, however, Bontrager offers its own separate range of dedicated InForm BioDynamic insoles with varying arch supports.
Tech spec: Bontrager Ballista Knit
- Price: £269.99 | US$324.99 | AU$N/A | €299.99
- Weight with cleats: 317g (actual, size 46)
- Weight without cleats: 282g (actual, size 46)
- Outsole: InForm Carbon
- Stiffness index: 12/14
- Retention: Single Boa IP-1
- Colours: Black, White, Radioactive Yellow
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy