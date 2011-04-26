Trending

Preidler follows Nations Cup win with one-day victory

Warbasse crashes out of lead before finish

Georg Preidler (Tyrol Team) solos to victory at the GP Palio del Recioto.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team3:48:58
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita)0:00:10
3Stefano Locatelli (Ita)0:00:13
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
5Moreno Moser (Ita)
6Fabio Aru (Ita)0:00:24
7Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
9Romain Bardet (Fra)0:00:45
10Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
11Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
12Matteo Trentin (Ita)0:00:59
13Jan Hirt (Cze)
14Andrea Concini (Ita)0:01:59
15Mattia Barabesi (Ita)0:02:56
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska0:03:23
18Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
19Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
20Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
21Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
22Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
23Luka Grubic (Cro)
24Michael Savo (Bel)
25Roberto Greselin (Ita)
26Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
28Federico Costantino (Ita)
29Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
31Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
33Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
34Davide Formolo (Ita)
35David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
36Isaia Modena (Ita)
37Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
38Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tyrol Team
39Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
40Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
41Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
42Luca Donella (Ita)
43Adriano Brogi (Ita)
44Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
45Matteo Piazza (Ita)
46Arnaud Geronboux (Bel)
47Simone Baldissera (Ita)
48Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
49Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
50Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
51Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
52Attilio Nichele (Ita)
53Nikolai Kournov (Rus)
54Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
55Alessio Taliani (Ita)
56Andrew Bonsi (Ita)
57Dario Gozio (Ita)
58Evan Mundy (Can)
59Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Stefano Moretti (Ita)
61Matteo Marola (Ita)
62Mirko Gozio (Ita)
63Elia Zanon (Ita)
64Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
65Thomas Girard (Fra)
66Victor Pechkarev (Rus)
67Gennadiy Tatarinov (Rus)

