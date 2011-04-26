Preidler follows Nations Cup win with one-day victory
Warbasse crashes out of lead before finish
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team
|3:48:58
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|0:00:10
|3
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|0:00:13
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|0:00:24
|7
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|0:00:45
|10
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|11
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|0:00:59
|13
|Jan Hirt (Cze)
|14
|Andrea Concini (Ita)
|0:01:59
|15
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita)
|0:02:56
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|0:03:23
|18
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
|19
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|20
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|21
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
|22
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
|23
|Luka Grubic (Cro)
|24
|Michael Savo (Bel)
|25
|Roberto Greselin (Ita)
|26
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|28
|Federico Costantino (Ita)
|29
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|31
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|32
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|33
|Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|35
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|36
|Isaia Modena (Ita)
|37
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|38
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tyrol Team
|39
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|41
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
|42
|Luca Donella (Ita)
|43
|Adriano Brogi (Ita)
|44
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
|45
|Matteo Piazza (Ita)
|46
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel)
|47
|Simone Baldissera (Ita)
|48
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
|49
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|50
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|51
|Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
|52
|Attilio Nichele (Ita)
|53
|Nikolai Kournov (Rus)
|54
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|55
|Alessio Taliani (Ita)
|56
|Andrew Bonsi (Ita)
|57
|Dario Gozio (Ita)
|58
|Evan Mundy (Can)
|59
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Stefano Moretti (Ita)
|61
|Matteo Marola (Ita)
|62
|Mirko Gozio (Ita)
|63
|Elia Zanon (Ita)
|64
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|65
|Thomas Girard (Fra)
|66
|Victor Pechkarev (Rus)
|67
|Gennadiy Tatarinov (Rus)
