Zwift Classics: Watch Crit City Slam live streaming on Cyclingnews today
By Cyclingnews
Men's teams set to race at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics eSports races resumes with the sixth and final round at the Crit City Slam, where the men's teams will compete on a new course held on Saturday, April 25 at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT.
This is the men’s teams' final chance at glory in these invitational races held on the new, winding course of Crit City. Crossing the finish line first is what counts in this race, tune in to see if it's a solo effort or a bunch sprint live on Cyclingnews.
The Zwift Classics offered six unique races with the best men’s and women’s teams on Zwift racing during the month of April. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams have alternated racing the six different events.
The first five rounds of the Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics were Yorkshire Grand Prix (women’s teams), London International (men’s teams), Trofeo Bologna (women's team), Richmond Classic (men's teams), and Watopia Cup (women's teams).
Each Pro/Am race will featured different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points.
The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon-SRAM and Twenty20.
Zwift Classics
- April 5 - Yorkshire Grand Prix Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 9 - London International Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 13 - Trofeo Bologna Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 17 - Richmond Challenge Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 21 - Watopia Cup Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 25 - Crit City Slam Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
