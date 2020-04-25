Zwift Classics: Watch Crit City Slam live streaming on Cyclingnews today

The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics eSports races resumes with the sixth and final round at the Crit City Slam, where the men's teams will compete on a new course held on Saturday, April 25 at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT.

This is the men’s teams' final chance at glory in these invitational races held on the new, winding course of Crit City. Crossing the finish line first is what counts in this race, tune in to see if it's a solo effort or a bunch sprint live on Cyclingnews.

The Zwift Classics offered six unique races with the best men’s and women’s teams on Zwift racing during the month of April. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams have alternated racing the six different events.

The first five rounds of the Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics were Yorkshire Grand Prix (women’s teams), London International (men’s teams), Trofeo Bologna (women's team), Richmond Classic (men's teams), and Watopia Cup (women's teams).

Each Pro/Am race will featured different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points.

The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon-SRAM and Twenty20.

Zwift Classics