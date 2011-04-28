Win Specialized gear with Cyclingnews.com
S-Works Prevail helmet and S-Work Road Shoes up for grabs
Fancy getting your hands on a Specialized S-Works Prevail helmet and a pair of S-Works Road Shoes?
Well it’s never been easier; thanks to a this competition, these two bits of kit could soon be yours.
Simply watch these four videos featuring Specialized-associated riders, choose your favourite and submit your vote, along with your name and email address.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy