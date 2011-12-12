Win a Cyclepassion calendar 2012

Image 1 of 25 Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 2 of 25 French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 3 of 25 Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 4 of 25 Hanna Klein (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 5 of 25 German cross-country racer Hanna Klein is among the riders featured in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 6 of 25 French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 7 of 25 French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 8 of 25 American road racer Liz Hatch (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 9 of 25 American road racer Liz Hatch (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 10 of 25 Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 11 of 25 Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 12 of 25 Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 13 of 25 Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 14 of 25 Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson and American road racer Liz Hatch (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 15 of 25 French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 16 of 25 French road racer Marion Rousse (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 17 of 25 French road racer Marion Rousse (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 18 of 25 Katherine O`Shea (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 19 of 25 Australian cross-country racer Katherine O`Shea (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 20 of 25 German cross-country racer Hanna Klein (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 21 of 25 German cross-country racer Hanna Klein (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 22 of 25 French road racer Marion Rousse (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 23 of 25 French road racer Marion Rousse (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Daniel Geiger) Image 25 of 25 2012 Cyclepassion calendar (Image credit: Daniel Geiger)

Ever wonder what some of the world's elite female bikers look like under all the mud and their jerseys, helmets and sunglasses? A few of the fastest female bikers bare not quite all to show off their super fit bodies in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar.

Featuring top female cycling stars in poses photographed by Daniel Geiger, the calendar will be in its seventh year in 2012.

Shooting the calendar took the Cyclepassion guys all over the racing circuit, from the mountain biking World Cups in Offenburg and Nové Mesto na Morav, to the Tour de France. The riders featured are cross-country racers Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Hanna Klein, Katherine O`Shea and Maja Wloszczowska, and road racers Veronica Andréasson, Liz Hatch and Marion Rousse.

