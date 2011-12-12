Win a Cyclepassion calendar 2012

Ever wonder what some of the world's elite female bikers look like under all the mud and their jerseys, helmets and sunglasses? A few of the fastest female bikers bare not quite all to show off their super fit bodies in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar.
Featuring top female cycling stars in poses photographed by Daniel Geiger, the calendar will be in its seventh year in 2012.
Shooting the calendar took the Cyclepassion guys all over the racing circuit, from the mountain biking World Cups in Offenburg and Nové Mesto na Morav, to the Tour de France. The riders featured are cross-country racers Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Hanna Klein, Katherine O`Shea and Maja Wloszczowska, and road racers Veronica Andréasson, Liz Hatch and Marion Rousse.
