Trending

Win a Cyclepassion calendar 2012

Three calendars to give away

Image 1 of 25

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 2 of 25

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 3 of 25

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 4 of 25

Hanna Klein

Hanna Klein
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 5 of 25

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein is among the riders featured in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein is among the riders featured in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 6 of 25

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 7 of 25

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 8 of 25

American road racer Liz Hatch

American road racer Liz Hatch
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 9 of 25

American road racer Liz Hatch

American road racer Liz Hatch
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 10 of 25

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 11 of 25

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska

Polish cross-country racer Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 12 of 25

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 13 of 25

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 14 of 25

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson and American road racer Liz Hatch

Swedish road racer Veronica Andréasson and American road racer Liz Hatch
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 15 of 25

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot

French cross-country racer Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 16 of 25

French road racer Marion Rousse

French road racer Marion Rousse
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 17 of 25

French road racer Marion Rousse

French road racer Marion Rousse
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 18 of 25

Katherine O`Shea

Katherine O`Shea
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 19 of 25

Australian cross-country racer Katherine O`Shea

Australian cross-country racer Katherine O`Shea
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 20 of 25

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 21 of 25

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein

German cross-country racer Hanna Klein
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 22 of 25

French road racer Marion Rousse

French road racer Marion Rousse
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 23 of 25

French road racer Marion Rousse

French road racer Marion Rousse
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 24 of 25

(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)
Image 25 of 25

2012 Cyclepassion calendar

2012 Cyclepassion calendar
(Image credit: Daniel Geiger)

Ever wonder what some of the world's elite female bikers look like under all the mud and their jerseys, helmets and sunglasses? A few of the fastest female bikers bare not quite all to show off their super fit bodies in the 2012 Cyclepassion calendar.

Enter Cyclingnews' contest to win one of three copies of the Cyclepassion calendar.

Featuring top female cycling stars in poses photographed by Daniel Geiger, the calendar will be in its seventh year in 2012.

Shooting the calendar took the Cyclepassion guys all over the racing circuit, from the mountain biking World Cups in Offenburg and Nové Mesto na Morav, to the Tour de France. The riders featured are cross-country racers Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Hanna Klein, Katherine O`Shea and Maja Wloszczowska, and road racers Veronica Andréasson, Liz Hatch and Marion Rousse.

The contest's winners will be selected at random from all correct answers to a trivia question.

Visit the Cyclepassion website. Cyclepassion produces annual calendars and some posters featuring some of cycling's favorite stars.

Hurry and enter now to be in the draw. For a gallery of the calendar, click here.