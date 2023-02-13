Who's racing where – Tadej Pogacar opens 2023 account in Spain

By James Moultrie
published

Coming up February 13-19: Tour of Oman, Vuelta a Andalucía, Volta ao Algarve, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, Tour du Var and finale at off-road Transcordilleras

BAEZA SPAIN FEBRUARY 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway on a gravel road during the 2nd Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2023 a 1789km one day race from beda to Baeza 752m ClsicaJan23 on February 13 2023 in Baeza Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crosses gravel sector en route to victory at Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2023 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Jump to:

The road season is heating up as we get further into February with a number of stage races starting in quick succession across Spain, France and Portugal, which highlights the beginning of road racing in Europe. And there is gravel mixed in across three continents as well, all covered on Cyclingnews.

Headlining this week’s races is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who will not be starting his season at the UAE Tour but instead decided to race the second edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and the Vuelta a Andalucía to open his 2023 account. 

The Slovenian will be joined on the start line by Enric Mas (Movistar) and the inform Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), ready to fight it out on the five hilly stages across Andalucía at Ruta del Sol. Meanwhile, top sprinters such as Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling) will battle it out on the two flatter stages in Portugal.

Later in the week comes the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Feminas, a 2.Pro women’s race that has numerous WWT level teams lined up to compete and the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, a three-day race in Southeastern France. In South America, the eight-stage Transcordilleras Rally Colombia will conclude at the end of the week, crossing all three sections of the Andes mountains.

Read on for more information about all the racing and Cyclingnews’ coverage.

Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol

BAEZA SPAIN FEBRUARY 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 2nd Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2023 a 1789km one day race from beda to Baeza 752m ClsicaJan23 on February 13 2023 in Baeza Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar began the week at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and then races at the Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

After the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior on Monday there will only be one day off before stage racing really kicks off in Europe at the Vuelta a Andalucía on five hilly stages in one of Spain’s oldest races. 

With a startlist full of stars, the Ruta del Sol is unlikely to disappoint, headlined by superstar Tadej Pogačar, former Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart who showed strong form in Valenciana, and a trio of Spanish GC contenders in Mikel Landa, Enric Mas and Carlos Rodriguez. 

If the Slovenian is anywhere close to his best, he could easily win the first four stages but there will be chances for puncheurs and climbers to attack the two-time Tour de France champion along the route. 

Stage 1 will somewhat decide the general classification with two category 1 climbs providing nowhere to hide for those wanting to fight for the leader’s jersey. 

Pogačar will also be supported by a strong team with a former winner of this race, Tim Wellens and key mountain domestiques Rafal Majka and George Bennett.

Volta ao Algarve

FARO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 18 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the green points jersey on the podium ceremony after the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 3 a 2114km stage from Almodvar to Faro VAlgarve2022 on February 18 2022 in Faro Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen in green points jersey after stage 3 at 2022 Volta Ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

The roads of southern Portugal will provide top sprinter Fabio Jakobsen a chance to get his European racing underway in similar fashion to last year where he won two stages. 

He will be challenged to the flat finishes by Alexander Kristoff and Matteo Trentin on stages 1 and 3, and the former will provide an opportunity for teams to drop Jakobsen with a number of uphill sections in the final 60km. 

There are two opportunities for the pure climbers on the startline to make their mark before the final time trial, to the famous finishes up the Alto da Fóia and the Alto do Malhão. 

Sergio Higuita and Jai Hindley are among those who will want to extend a big gap to the stronger time trialists in the race - Thymen Arensman and João Almedia, before the final 24km test starting and finishing in Lagoa. 

Also look to see home rider and former World Champion Rui Costa continue his superb form for new team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty from his win in Valenciana.

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Feminas

Marta Bastianelli wins the 2022 Vuelta CV Feminas

Marta Bastianelli wins the 2022 Vuelta CV Feminas (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

The women’s pro peloton will go to Spain for their next race for four stages at the 2.pro Setmana CV Feminas.

There is no official start list released yet but the previous six editions have been won by some of the finest women’s cyclists in the world - Annemiek Van Vleuten twice, Anna van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and in 2022 by Marta Bastianelli. 

Stages 1 and 2 will provide the faster riders a chance at victory whilst the latter two stages will be where the climbers battle it out.

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Nairo Quintana wins stage 3 at Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The week finishes with three stages in southeastern France at the Tour du Var and will give riders an opportunity to experience a similar parcours to that of Paris-Nice. 

No start list has been released yet but the race normally has top level climbers on the start line with former winners including Nairo Quintana, Thibaut Pinot and Philippe Gilbert in the earlier stages of his career. 

Pinot is expected to start alongside other French GC hopes in David Gaudu and Romain Bardet. Whilst outside of France, the hopes will be on Hugh Carthy, Esteban Chaves and Giulio Ciccone.

Stage 3 will be the most difficult test starting in Villefranche-sur-Mer before tackling the Col d’Èze and the Col de Châteauneuf in the first 54km with two more categorised climbs to come on the 131.8km route into Vence. 

Transcordilleras Rally Colombia

Transcordilleras gravel race

Challenging terrain across Colombia at third edition of Transcordilleras Rally (Image credit: Mauricio Ordoñez)

The eight-day off-road extravaganza in Colombia returns this week, kicking off on Sunday and running throughout next week. A self-supported bikepacking event with timed stages, featuring climbs up to 4,000 metres, it has attracted some big names from the world of gravel. 

Laurens ten Dam returns to the field of 60 riders who will push across the Andes mountains.

The week at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateRaceRaceRaceRaceRaceHeader Cell - Column 6 Header Cell - Column 7
Monday February 13Clásica Jaén Paraíso InteriorClásica de Almería WomenTour of Oman stage 3Transcordilleras stage 2Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7
Tuesday February 14Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Tour of Oman stage 4Transcordilleras stage 3Row 1 - Cell 5 Row 1 - Cell 6 Row 1 - Cell 7
Wednesday February 15Volta ao Algarve stage 1Ruta del Sol stage 1Tour. of Oman stage 5Transcordilleras stage 4Row 2 - Cell 5 Row 2 - Cell 6 Row 2 - Cell 7
Thursday February 16Volta ao Algarve stage 2Ruta del Sol stage 2Row 3 - Cell 3 Transcordilleras stage 5Setmana CV Feminas stage 1Row 3 - Cell 6 Row 3 - Cell 7
Friday February 17Volta ao Algarve stage 3Ruta del Sol stage 3Tour du Var stage 1Transcordilleras stage 6Setmana CV Feminas stage 2Row 4 - Cell 6 Row 4 - Cell 7
Saturday February 18Volta ao Algarve stage 4Ruta del Sol stage 4Tour du Var stage 2Transcordilleras stage 7Setmana CV Feminas stage 3Row 5 - Cell 6 Row 5 - Cell 7
Sunday February 19Volta ao Algarve stage 5Ruta del Sol stage 5Tour du Var stage 3Transcordilleras stage 8Setmana CV Feminas stage 4Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7

Start lists

