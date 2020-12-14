When are last orders for Christmas delivery at the biggest cycling retailers?

Christmas day is fast approaching, which means like most of us, you're probably in the throes of Christmas shopping panic. If you're still struggling with what to buy for cycling enthusiasts, the following gift guides should help you out, and they can also serve as a helpful wish list to send to the well-meaning gift-givers in your life to prevent them from buying you that pizza cutter.

With all the gift-buying taking up precious brain space, make sure you're aware of when retailers' last orders are for delivery in time for Christmas. Whether it's a gift you're buying for someone else, or that essential component to get your bike ready for the Festive 500, it would be terrible to spend so much time looking and then missing it by a day.

With everything that's happened this year, and many families looking to spend Christmas separated, there's unsurprisingly a huge demand on shipping carriers right now. Lots of couriers are warning of unprecedented delays, and have made it clear when the cut-off dates are for ordering deliveries in time for Christmas.

To make life easy, we've gathered intel from all of the major cycling retailers and listed their last order dates below, so if you know you'll be shopping with a few of them, you can plan accordingly and get your orders in before you have to resort to gift cards!

Jenson USA has two deadlines to be aware of. For ground shipping, you must get your orders in by December 15.

For air shipping, you've got until December 20 to order in time for Christmas Eve delivery.

Competitive Cyclist has several shipping options that all come with their own cut-off date. For economy shipping, you must order by today (December 14), 5pm EST.

For standard shipping, order by December 16, 7pm EST.

Two-day shipping is still available up until December 21, 7pm EST.

Finally, you can get next-day air delivery until December 22, 5pm EST.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist and therefore has the same deadlines listed above, but just for ease, here it is again.

For economy shipping, you must order by today (December 14), 5pm EST.

For standard shipping, order by December 16, 7pm EST.

Two-day shipping is still available up until December 21, 7pm EST.

Finally, you can get next-day air delivery until December 22, 5pm EST.

Rei recommends ordering by 11:59pm PT on December 17 for delivery in time for Christmas. Alternatively, you can have your order delivered to your nearest REI store on the same day, and this service will be available until 6pm PT on December 24 for most stores (check individual store hours first).

Wiggle is displaying a countdown at the top of the site so you can clearly see how long you have left to order in time for Christmas.

In the US, cut-off will be at 7am EST, December 16.

In the UK, cut-off will be at 12 noon, December 16.

ProBikeKit is automatically upgrading all standard deliveries to Express at no extra cost. At this time we're still awaiting confirmation of the order cut-off date and will update this as soon as we know.

Rapha has listed its cut-off shipping dates as follows:

In the US, standard delivery ends on December 17, while you can still access two-day Express delivery until December 22.

In the UK, order standard deliveries by December 21, and Express deliveries by December 23.

For Australia, both Standard and Express deliveries have a cut-off date of December 17.

Chain Reaction Cycles provides a full list of cut-off dates by country, so you can check for yourself if you're based elsewhere.

For the US, most cut-off dates have already passed unfortunately, though you can still order everything except bikes until December 16 and opt for Express delivery.

In the UK the cut-off for bikes is today (December 14) and standard delivery for non-bike items is available until December 16. Express orders can be made until December 17, while Next day delivery is available for orders made up until December 22.

Tredz is delivering bikes before Christmas Eve if they're ordered on or before 11pm GMT, Friday December 18.

All other items need to be ordered by 11pm tonight, December 14 for pre-Christmas delivery.

Ebay has updated its estimated delivery dates for each individual item, and recommends that you check shipping estimates for individual carriers. To make life easier, here are the estimates for the three most commonly used US carriers on Ebay:

UPS is shipping up until December 23 with UPS Next Day Air.

USPS is shipping until December 23 with Priority Mail Express for the lower 48 states, and December 21 for Alaska and Hawaii.

Fedex is shipping all the way up until Christmas Day with SameDay City postage available, however to avoid spending a fortune and having time to wrap your gifts, aim to order by December 23.

