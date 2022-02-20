UAE Tour 2022 rider of the day: Jasper Philipsen

Landing the first blow of the season on his sprinter rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) timed his effort to perfection and won the UAE Tour opening stage.

Any pre-season nerves or rustiness was blown away as the Belgian found just enough space in a hectic finish at Madinat Zayed to win on his first outing of the new season.

The 23-year-old took nine wins last season, including Scheldeprijs, two stages of the Vuelta a España, and four wins in September. Impressively, the Alpecin-Fenix rider beat a field stacked with sprint talent, getting the better of Sam Bennett and Elia Viviani in a drag race to the line.

After being brought to the front by teammate Jonas Rickaert, the Belgian came off the wheel of a fading Pascal Ackermann before hugging the right side of the road.

With a 60-kilometre final straight into the finish patience and timing was always going to be crucial for the lead-out trains. A frantic conclusion in which no team had control resulted in sprinters scattered across the road.

Mark Cavendish had been alongside Philipsen with 100 metres remaining as the pair briefly battled for the wheel of Ackermann. Cavendish, however, moved left into the middle of the road to launch his sprint, only to find himself boxed in with no clear space ahead to launch his sprint to the line.

Meanwhile, Philipsen moved right towards the barriers and into space launching his sprint to the line to beat Bennett and Viviani by a bike length. After launching his bid for victory Philipsen continued to move right hugging the barriers, unknowingly blocking the sprint of Dylan Groenewegen, though with no clear deviation from his intial line.

While Groenewegen may have been the fastest rider on the day the positioning of Philipsen left no room on the barrier-side to allow the Dutchman through.

In the Scheldeprijs last season, Philipsen showed his class beating Bennett, Cavendish and Ackermann. The Belgian again proved on the opening day in the UAE that he can overcome the top sprinters. He will be closely watched by his big rivals for the remainder of the race and season.

Analysis: With so many of the world’s fastest sprinters gathered at the UAE Tour positioning was always going to be crucial on the fast and very straight run into Madinat Zayed.

Philipsen was the man who was guided into the correct space by teammate Jonas Rickaert before timing his effort perfectly.

The fast and frantic nature of the final kilometres meant no lead out trains could deliver their men to the line with Cavendish and Groenewegen left boxed in and unable to launch their full sprint.