250-metre headwind sprint makes Mark Cavendish our UAE Tour rider of the day

Throughout the 2022 UAE Tour, Cyclingnews is running a 'Rider of the Day' series, in which our writers highlight and analyse the standout individual performances of each of the seven stages.

Stage 2: Mark Cavendish

Following a frustrating end to his Tour of Oman campaign and a messy start to the UAE Tour on Sunday, Mark Cavendish got back to winning ways on the second stage of the WorldTour opener in the Emirates.

The end of the stage affected by the wind – early crosswinds provoking some splits in the peloton, and late headwinds bringing the action to a crawl – brought with it another hectic sprint finish, with Cavendish edging out stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) at the line.

With so many top sprinters and their lead out men in the race, Cavendish's stage 2 triumph wasn't a case of using the peloton-leading QuickStep-AlphaVinyl train to dominate the run to the line.

Instead, the Manxman had to adapt in the closing metres, surfing wheels and going long into a headwind on the Breakwater Road in Abu Dhabi.

The 176-kilometre stage, which largely skirted around Abu Dhabi to the east, promised much – or at least more than the opener – with the chance of crosswinds mixing things up. That didn't come to pass, however, and so the sprinters' most pressing task for large portions of the stage was to stay focussed ahead of the finale.

Cavendish and his QuickStep teammates did just that, staying out of trouble through the stage and its ever-changeable finale which saw different teams flow to the front on a minute-by-minute basis.

Neo-pro Stan Van Tricht and experienced lead out man Michael Mørkøv accompanied him in the final kilometre as Groupama-FDJ sought to take control, though he ended up briefly grabbing Sam Bennett's (Bora-Hansgrohe) wheel before launching.

And launch he did, hitting the wind at over 250 metres to go with Philipsen attempting to go around the outside of the curving finale, while Bennett seemingly got stuck behind his lead out Danny Van Poppel, dropping out of contention.

Come the final 150 metres, it was a two-up dash to the finish line against Philipsen, with Cavendish always slightly ahead of the red jersey holder. Philipsen closed in from a wheel length back, but in the end, it might just have been Cavendish's vaunted aero position which won him the day – by just a wheel length – into that bracing headwind.

Analysis

Stage 2 of the UAE Tour brought another matchup between Cavendish and Philipsen, the two top sprinters of the 2021 season. Sunday saw Philipsen nip right into free space along the barriers to win on his first race day of the season, while Cavendish headed left and was blocked out in the sprint.

This time, the pair both had freer runs to the finish, Cavendish jumping from prime wheel position behind Bennett while Philipsen manoeuvred around Ackermann. Watching the sprint back, it's interesting to see how both men made their way to the front before the drag race to the line.

The duo were the class of the field on stage 2, with no other fastman coming close at the finish. Next, a time trial and a summit finish at Jebel Jais give them all two days off, before hostilities resume at Al Marjan Island and in Dubai on Thursday and Friday.

Stage 1: Jasper Philipsen

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was the winner on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Landing the first blow of the season on his sprinter rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) timed his effort to perfection and won the UAE Tour opening stage.

Any pre-season nerves or rustiness was blown away as the Belgian found just enough space in a hectic finish at Madinat Zayed to win on his first outing of the new season.

The 23-year-old took nine wins last season, including Scheldeprijs, two stages of the Vuelta a España, and four wins in September. Impressively, the Alpecin-Fenix rider beat a field stacked with sprint talent, getting the better of Sam Bennett and Elia Viviani in a drag race to the line.

After being brought to the front by teammate Jonas Rickaert, the Belgian came off the wheel of a fading Pascal Ackermann before hugging the right side of the road.

With a 60-kilometre final straight into the finish patience and timing was always going to be crucial for the lead-out trains. A frantic conclusion in which no team had control resulted in sprinters scattered across the road.

Mark Cavendish had been alongside Philipsen with 100 metres remaining as the pair briefly battled for the wheel of Ackermann. Cavendish, however, moved left into the middle of the road to launch his sprint, only to find himself boxed in with no clear space ahead to launch his sprint to the line.

Meanwhile, Philipsen moved right towards the barriers and into space launching his sprint to the line to beat Bennett and Viviani by a bike length. After launching his bid for victory Philipsen continued to move right hugging the barriers, unknowingly blocking the sprint of Dylan Groenewegen, though with no clear deviation from his intial line.

While Groenewegen may have been the fastest rider on the day the positioning of Philipsen left no room on the barrier-side to allow the Dutchman through.

In the Scheldeprijs last season, Philipsen showed his class beating Bennett, Cavendish and Ackermann. The Belgian again proved on the opening day in the UAE that he can overcome the top sprinters. He will be closely watched by his big rivals for the remainder of the race and season.

Analysis:

With so many of the world’s fastest sprinters gathered at the UAE Tour positioning was always going to be crucial on the fast and very straight run into Madinat Zayed.

Philipsen was the man who was guided into the correct space by teammate Jonas Rickaert before timing his effort perfectly.

The fast and frantic nature of the final kilometres meant no lead out trains could deliver their men to the line with Cavendish and Groenewegen left boxed in and unable to launch their full sprint.