The stalwart Kask Protone helmet gets reduced in Black Friday sales

The Kask Protone is a semi-aero helmet that's been riding at the sport's highest level for more than five years now. It's no surprise, either, considering the dialled fit and good ventilation it offers. It's been ridden to countless race victories on the heads of Team Sky (and then Team Ineos and currently the Ineos Grenadiers), including various grand tour victories protecting the heads of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and Egan Bernal and their teammates.

Such is its performance, we rated it four out of five stars in our Kask Protone helmet review, missing out on the fifth star predominantly due to its high RRP. However when it comes to Black Friday, the RRP is all but irrelevant - as shown in our roundup of the best Black Friday bike helmets - and the Protone isn't immune from the discounts, as we've rounded up below.

The Kask Protone

Originally developed with Team Sky and worn by some of the best WorldTour riders over the past five years, the Kask Protone is still the helmet of choice for Team Ineos today and has stood the test of time in an industry where nothing stands still for long.

With its large forward-facing vents and smooth top to reduce turbulence, the Kask Protone claims an impressive coefficiency rating when put to the test in the wind tunnel, and that's regardless of its position on the head. The Protone is a slimline helmet with a strengthening inner frame that's claimed to increase structural integrity, while inside the contact points are lined with padding made from antimicrobial and anti-bacterial Coolmax material.

Kask uses its Octo Fit head retention system to provide a precision fit. It's adjustable both vertically and horizontally, allowing the wearer more control over the helmet's contact points, and also provides enough room to accommodate a ponytail. The only thing that's missing from a helmet of this quality is MIPS, or any other rotational protection, but that doesn't stop it being one of the most popular road bike helmets in the world.

Kask Protone helmet not for you?

If the Kask Protone isn't quite to your taste, why not consider the Kask Valegro instead? Sitting next to the Protone, the Valegro was also developed in collaboration with Team Ineos, and is designed to provide comfort and ventilation while riding and climbing in hot climates.

If you're undecided about which helmet to buy, check out our roundup of the best road bike helmets, and dive into the many Black Friday bike helmets that are currently going on.

For even more deals, check out our list of all the current Black Friday bike deals.

Even more Black Friday deals for cyclists