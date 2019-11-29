Extra savings from Wiggle US this Black Friday weekend
The Wiggle Black Friday spend-and-save promotion means you'll save $50 with every $200 purchase or $80 when you spend $300 or more
There are some big savings to be had this Black Friday weekend with Wiggle US – wiggle.com – who have a fantastic 'spend and save' deal on over 1,000 selected cycling products including items from Sportful, Assos, Bont and Le Col.
No matter which cycling products you're looking at purchasing this Black Friday, if you spend $200 you'll save $50 by using the code CYCLIST01 at checkout or spend $300 you'll save $80, which is almost 27 per cent off, using code CYCLIST02.
Le Col Pro Gilet | Save $50 off $200, or $80 off $300 spend
Currently $170.99 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend-and-save' deal.
Spend another $29.01 to get this awesome Pro Gilet from Le Col for just $120.99, or spend more for even bigger savings. It's available in a range of sizes from Wiggle US, and comes in orange or black.View Deal
Sportful Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey | Save $50 off $200, or $80 off $300 spend
Currently $85.32 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend-and-save' deal.
Add a few more things to your basket alongside this fantastic Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey by Sportful and save big. Available in a range of sizes, from XS to 3XL.View Deal
dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts | Save $50 off $200, or $80 off $300 spend
Currently $69.30 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend-and-save' deal.
Include these fantastic dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts in a purchase of over $200 or $300 for big savings. They're available in a range of colours and in UK sizes 8 to 16. View Deal
There are over 100 products from Sportful alone, including items from its special Peter Sagan range, including socks, jerseys, mitts, caps and shorts, as well as gilets, jerseys, arm warmers and leg warmers from British brand Le Col. So if you're looking to kit yourself out with some top-quality new threads, Wiggle's 'spend-and-save' deal is well worth checking out running from this Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.
The already-affordable in-house dhb products – jerseys, shorts, tights, gloves, socks, and more – also hit bargain prices if you need a whole new outfit.
Remember to add code CYCLIST01 at checkout if you're spending over $200 and code CYCLIST02 when spending over $300.
