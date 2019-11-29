Spend and save with Wiggle AU this Black Friday weekend
AU$50 off with a AU$200 spend, AU$80 off AU$300 on selected range
There are some ripper savings to be had Down Under this Black Friday weekend with Wiggle AU — wiggle.com.au — who are running a 'spend and save' deal on almost 1,000 selected cycling products, including gear from Sportful, Assos, Bont and Le Col.
If you have a few things on your shopping list in terms of clothes, shoes or even body armour, spend AU$200 and save AU$50 — that's 25 per cent — by using the code CYCLIST03 at checkout, or spend AU$300 and save AU$80, which is almost 27 per cent, using code CYCLIST04.
Le Col Pro Gilet | Save AU$50 off AU$200, or AU$80 off AU$300 spend
Was AU$244.48 | Now AU$194.48 or under with AU$300 total spend
This Pro Gilet from Le Col is available in a range of sizes from Wiggle AU, and available in orange or black.View Deal
Sportful Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey | Save AU$50 off AU$200, or AU$80 off AU$300 spend
Currently $79.89 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend and save' deal
Add a few more things to your basket alongside this fantastic Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey by Sportful and save big. Available in a range of sizes, from XS to 3XL.View Deal
dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts | Save AU$50 off AU$200, or AU$80 off AU$300 spend
Currently AU$70.00 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend and save' deal
Include these fantastic dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts in a purchase of over AU$200 or AU$300 for big savings. They're available in a range of colours and in UK sizes 8 to 16. View Deal
There are over 100 products from Sportful, including items from their special Peter Sagan range, including socks, jerseys, mitts, caps and shorts, as well as gilets, jerseys, arm warmers and leg warmers from British brand Le Col. If you're looking to kit yourself out with some top-quality threads, wiggle.com.au's 'spend and save' deal is well worth checking out, running through this Black Friday, across the weekend and into Cyber Monday.
The already affordable in-house dhb gear — jerseys, shorts, tights, gloves, socks, and more — also hit bargain prices if you need a whole new outfit.
Bont's already reduced Vaypor S road shoes shed a further AU$80 and hit AU$329.99 as part of this deal.
Remember to add code CYCLIST03 at checkout if you're spending over AU$200 and code CYCLIST04 when spending over AU$300.
