Save £50 on GoPro Hero8 Black waterproof 4K camera in Amazon Black Friday deal
Fantastic savings to be found on GoPro products on Amazon this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday
You can get GoPro's latest and greatest action camera – the Hero8 Black – at a very special price on Amazon.co.uk this Black Friday weekend, with the website shaving £50.00 off the new camera's £379.99 RRP, making it available for just £329.99.
Waterproof to 10 metres and packed with the latest special features, the GoPro Hero8 Black is the perfect introduction, or upgrade, to action-video photography, with improved shock resistance, a wind-resistant microphone and customisable voice commands.
GoPro Hero8 Black | Save £50 at Amazon UK
Was £379.99 | Now £329.99
Save £50.00 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with Amazon's Black Friday weekend deal.View Deal
Other features include HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation, live streaming in 1080p, the ability to record super-smooth TimeWarp 2.0 time-lapse videos, and a LiveBurst function that records the action 1.5 seconds either side of photos to ensure you get the perfect shot, while also creating a highly shareable short video.
Spend just £10.90 more in the currently advertised Amazon deal to add a 32GB memory card and an SD adaptor to create a £339.90 bundle deal and then get out there and start shooting your latest action film.
