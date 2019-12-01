Save £50 on GoPro Hero8 Black waterproof 4K camera in Amazon Black Friday deal

You can get GoPro's latest and greatest action camera – the Hero8 Black – at a very special price on Amazon.co.uk this Black Friday weekend, with the website shaving £50.00 off the new camera's £379.99 RRP, making it available for just £329.99.

Waterproof to 10 metres and packed with the latest special features, the GoPro Hero8 Black is the perfect introduction, or upgrade, to action-video photography, with improved shock resistance, a wind-resistant microphone and customisable voice commands.

GoPro Hero8 Black | Save £50 at Amazon UK

Was £379.99 | Now £329.99

Save £50.00 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with Amazon's Black Friday weekend deal.View Deal

Other features include HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation, live streaming in 1080p, the ability to record super-smooth TimeWarp 2.0 time-lapse videos, and a LiveBurst function that records the action 1.5 seconds either side of photos to ensure you get the perfect shot, while also creating a highly shareable short video.

Spend just £10.90 more in the currently advertised Amazon deal to add a 32GB memory card and an SD adaptor to create a £339.90 bundle deal and then get out there and start shooting your latest action film.

